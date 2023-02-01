Baringer sounds off on legislation around St. Louis’ crime fighting abilities

State Rep. Donna Baringer is the latest guest on Politically Speaking, where she talked about legislation around St. Louis’ ability to fight crime.

Baringer is a Democrat who represents Missouri’s 82nd District. After redistricting, that district takes in a number of neighborhoods in southwest St. Louis.

Here’s what Baringer talked about on the program:

Legislation that would allow the governor to appoint a special prosecutor to handle certain cases. While the bill is being broadened to affect the entire state, it is widely seen as a reaction to how St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has managed her office.

A proposal that would restore state control of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, something that has the support of the St. Louis Police Officers Association. It also received the backing of the Ethical Society of Police, which represents African American officers.

Her reaction to Gov. Mike Parson’s State of the State speech, efforts by Republicans to make the Missouri Constitution more difficult to amend and bills that would bar transgender girls from participating in girls sports.

Baringer has a master’s degree in corporate communication from Lindenwood University and a bachelor’s degree in business management from Maryville University. Before being elected to the Missouri House in 2016, she served on the St. Louis Board of Aldermen for 14 years.

Baringer will be unable to run again in 2024 due to term limits.