Rep. Phil Christofanelli on why lawmakers should care about St. Charles’ water woes

Published February 8, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST
State Rep. Phil Christofanelli, R-St. Peters, testifies before a House committee in January 2022.

State Rep. Phil Christofanelli is the latest guest on the Politically Speaking podcast, where he talked about his legislative priorities and key issues of the 2023 session.

Christofanelli represents Missouri’s 104th House District, which takes in a portion of St. Charles County. He was first elected in 2016 and will be unable to run again for the House after 2024 due to term limits. Christofanelli announced he’s running for a Missouri Senate seat that’s being vacated by Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, who's not running in 2024.

Here’s what Christofanelli talked about on the program:

A graduate of Washington University, Christofanelli was elected a Republican committeeman when he was 21. He later served on the Missouri Republican Party state executive committee.

Christofanelli completed work on his law degree at Washington University while serving in the House. In addition to his legislative duties, Christofanelli is a practicing attorney.

