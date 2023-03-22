Annie Rice reflects on 5 years at St. Louis City Hall

Annie Rice’s elevation to the St. Louis Board of Aldermen in a special election in 2018 was a marker of how quickly the politics in the city of St. Louis were shifting.

The previous alderman, Stephen Conway, had held the post, which was north and east of Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis, for 27 years. Conway narrowly won reelection in 2015, and then resigned after being named city assessor.

“Folks told me it was great to have a voice that was more like theirs in the room,” Rice said.

She handily won election to a full term in 2019.

But nearly three years of legislating in a pandemic combined with personal loss left Rice exhausted.

“I like to serve from a place of love and community and enthusiasm and found myself very tired and disillusioned,” she said. “I think that maybe more politicians could stand to admit to themselves when that happens.”

Rice is spending her last weeks in office campaigning for Proposition C, which would implement a regular review of the city’s charter by an appointed board of city residents.

“Our charter was written in 1914,” she said. “There was a whole lot of the city that wasn’t eligible to vote in 1914. And the city is just a very different city.”

Here’s what else Rice discussed on the podcast:

