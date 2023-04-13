Illinois U.S. Rep. Budzinski says bipartisanship has been theme of first 100 days in office

Loading...

U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield, of Illinois’ 13th District, was well aware of the lack of civility shown to politicians and others of all beliefs when she was elected in November.

“Of course, there is some of that,” she said on the latest edition of the “Politically Speaking” podcast. “But I made it a mission of mine in the first 100 days to really reach across the party aisle and work on the issues where I feel like we can still find common ground.”

The amount of bipartisan work that she’s seen and been a part of is maybe the most surprising part of her first days in office, she said.

Before she was elected, Budzinski served as the chief of staff for President Joe Biden’s Office and Management and Budget. The Peoria native worked on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s election campaign in 2018 and later his administration.

She also worked for the United Food and Commercial Workers union in Washington, D.C. She now lives in Springfield.

Here are some of the other topics she discussed on the podcast: