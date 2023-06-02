Joe McCulloch talks about settling in as St. Charles County prosecutor

The latest episode of Politically Speaking features St. Charles County Prosecutor Joe McCulloch talking about his priorities for the job and how his office plans to help the new St. Louis circuit attorney.

McCulloch was recently appointed prosecutor after Tim Lohmar resigned. He previously served on the St. Charles County Council and as a municipal judge. He’s the brother of former St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch.

Here’s what McCulloch had to say on the program:

McCulloch is a former police officer who became a lawyer somewhat later in life. He discussed how that experience helped him prepare to become St. Charles County prosecutor.

Why he left the Democratic Party, which he said was primarily due to how the party dealt with law enforcement policy. McCulloch was a Democrat while serving on the county council in the 2000s.

How he’ll approach efforts to stem drug abuse.

His plans to work with St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell, who defeated his brother in 2018.

McCulloch was one of 11 people who applied to become prosecutor after Lohmar’s resignation. St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann appointed him to the post, and the county council unanimously approved the selection.

McCulloch said he plans to run to fill out the rest of Lohmar’s term next year.

