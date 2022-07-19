The Gateway
A podcast to help you keep up with the St. Louis region’s news.
Every weekday you can get informed about what’s going on in the area. In about 8 to 10 minutes you can learn about the top stories of the day, while also hearing longer stories that explore issues in context or that introduce you to new ideas and people that make the St. Louis area special.
Music by Ryan McNeely of Adult Fur.
Friday, July 29, 2022 - More rain hammers St. LouisTwo days after a record-breaking rainfall, another storm hit St. Louis, causing more flooding throughout the metro area.
Thursday, July 28, 2022 - Many in St. Louis are seeking help following historic floodingSt. Louis is coordinating with organizations including the Red Cross and United Way to help people who need help following this week’s massive downpour. That comes as meteorologists and researchers assess the record rain.
Wednesday, July 27, 2022 - St. Louis copes with the aftermath of historic floodingSt. Louis broke the record yesterday for the most rain in a single day leading to flash flooding throughout the region. One person died in the high water and many more are wondering how they will recover.
Tuesday, July 26, 2022 - Native Americans in the Midwest are again embracing traditional foodsThere is an effort to restore links between Native Americans and foods unique to their culture. Centuries of colonization disrupted that connection leading to food insecurity and health disparities.
Monday, July 25, 2022 - Vintage items pose a risk of lead poisoningLead paint is regularly found in products more than 40 years old. They are not regulated, and many buyers don’t know about the neurotoxin's dangers.
Friday, July 22, 2022 - St. Louis' new FBI Special Agent In ChargeJay Greenberg is the new head of the FBI’s St. Louis office in May. He arrives about a year after Missouri severely limited the ability of local law enforcement to work with his agents on gun crimes.
Thursday, July 21, 2022 - Eric Greitens and the Missouri senate race21 Republicans are vying for the party's nomination to replace Roy Blunt in the US Senate. But one candidate is taking up a lot of the oxygen in the race.
Wednesday, July 20, 2022 - Democrats fighting for Missouri's 2nd DistrictThe 2nd Congressional District in Missouri became more Republican due to redistricting. But the democrats looking to unseat Ann Wagner are not conceding it yet, or any time in the next decade.
Tuesday, July 19, 2022 - St. Louis asks for money for its crumbling public schoolsIn August, St. Louis voters will decide on a $160 million bond measure for upgrades at the city's schools...but that's only a portion of what its schools need to fix their buildings.
Monday, July 18, 2022 - Could Pritzker run for president?Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he is not running for president in 2024. But recent stops in New Hampshire and Florida are fueling speculation he may end up in the race.