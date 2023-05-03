Wednesday, May 3, 2023 - St. Louis’ economic future requires more trained workers
The region has bet on growing its geospatial, advanced manufacturing and tech industries to position the area for the future. The transition depends on a skilled workforce to fill open positions.
Read more about what you heard on the May 3, 2023 episode of The Gateway:
- St. Louis’ economic future requires a lot more trained workers and fast
- Gardner under fire for taking SLU nursing classes while office faces turmoil
- Legal advice at St. Louis County libraries helping keep people out of jail
- Missouri budget agreement includes $2.8 billion to expand I-70 across the state
- St. Louis County Council members could see salaries double under pay proposal
What the ComEd trial guilty verdicts means for Illinois politics