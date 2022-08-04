At only 18-years-old, Gabe Fleisher made quite a name for himself. When he was 9-years-old, Gabe started getting up at the crack of dawn to send out a daily email newsletter with his analysis of the political news cycle. He called it Wake Up To Politics, and it slowly developed a large readership.

In 2020, in partnership with St. Louis Public Radio, Fleisher extended his popular newsletter with a podcast that explained the inner workings of American politics. And just like his newsletter, episodes are short, sweet and to the point.