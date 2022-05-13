We Live Here Autentico | Kendall Martinez-Wright | Trans, Triumphant and Trying…

When we advocate for one community, we uplift the voices of other communities.

Kendall Martinez-Wright is an Afro-Puerto Rican transgender woman advocating for transgender rights in the Missouri Legislature. Amidst nationwide transphobic legislation in 2021, Kendall ran a historic campaign for Missouri's Fifth District. She has a long career in advocacy, politics and legislative work. The campaign's website was admitted to the Library of Congress, as she became the first Afro-Puerto Rican transgender woman to run for Missouri’s House of Representatives.

In this episode you’ll discover:



What challenges Kendall faced around identity, “Am I being Latina enough?”

What drives her advocacy to bring a more just environment to the LGBTQIA+ community in Missouri

More about Kendall’s historic campaign, her interest in getting involved in politics and what drove her to end her quest for the capitol seat

You can find Kendall on Twitter at @KendallKaniMW

