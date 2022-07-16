[WLHA 006]: We Live Here Auténtico! | Tania Interian | Opening Doors Fully, Bilingually and Authentically for Community

Born in Mexico City, Mexico, the second of four children, Tania earned her law degree in Mexico City and worked there as an attorney until she moved to the United States in 2000, where she currently lives with her family.

After arriving in the USA, Tania worked as a volunteer at C.A.S.A. (Court Appointed Special Advocates) working as a sworn-in-officer of the court. In court, she represented abused and neglected children that were in need of a safe and permanent home. She also worked as a volunteer for the Family Justice Center as an interpreter for non-English speaking victims of domestic violence.

In 2008, Tania started her career at State Farm, first as a team member, where she proved to be a valuable employee who distinguished herself with her attention to customers’ needs. State Farm recognized her potential and the need for a bilingual agent in the St. Louis metropolitan area and after a challenging and competitive selection process, she was chosen to start a demanding training program that took over 3 years. She consistently had to prove to the company through different competencies that she would be a long time, engaged and productive State Farm agent.

Tania opened the doors to Tania Interian Agency in 2013 and in July 2014, Tania finally signed her lifetime contract with State Farm. As a State Farm agent, Tania has built a strong presence in the fast-growing Hispanic community in Illinois and Missouri with a fully bilingual team. Her entire team shares a passion for educating the community about risk and insurance.

Tania is actively involved in community through sponsorships of events as well as educational seminars. She is always looking for ways to give back and strengthen the community where she lives and works.

She has been closely involved with the Latino Roundtable of Southwestern Illinois for many years and currently serves on the board. While Tania’s main work is an insurance agent, she also sees the need to serve as a reliable resource and advocate for the Hispanic community.

Outside of work, Tania enjoys spending time with her husband and her two beautiful daughters, who are always the inspiration for everything she does, as well as her rescued dogs Lola and George.

For several years, Tania has been involved through the Latino Roundtable of Southwestern Illinois, in many events to help the community come together in a safe family environment and provide resources for necessities and comforts that are beyond their economic means. Most recently, in 2020, Tania led an effort to win a grant from the State Farm Neighborhood Assist Program for Fairmont City, Illinois, with the purpose of bringing internet connectivity to this underserved community. 40 grants were awarded from more than 2,000 applicants with worthy causes from all over the country. Tania’s motivation for applying for the grant was to honor the residents of Fairmont City, Illinois, with two important purposes: provide the connectivity needed in today’s world and to show the residents of Fairmont City that they are important, valued and not forgotten. Thanks to winning this grant and the noise that it generated, Charter Spectrum decided to bring internet wiring to Fairmont City. after many years of failed attempts. (You can find out more about this specific effort in Fairmont City by listening to Katie Heaton’s episode from last week)

Tania’s Agency has served as an insurance educator for the Hispanic Community, guiding and helping them as a resource for both customers and non-customers since the first day the agency opened their doors. The whole team is involved in many events throughout St. Louis and Illinois that give back to the communities and has been one of the main Sponsors of the Hispanic Festival in St. Louis since 2013.

Tania is the only State Farm Agency with a fully bilingual team (English/Spanish) in the entire state of Missouri and serves the state of Illinois as well.

Things to know in this episode:

C.A.S.A. (Court Appointed Special Advocates)

The National CASA/GAL Association for Children supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy for children and youth who have experienced abuse or neglect. We believe that every child should be given the opportunity to thrive in a safe and loving home.

nationalcasagal.org

Tania Interian Insurance Agency

gowithtania.com

tania.interian.ko5q@statefarm.com

Mexico City, Mexico

https://www.visitmexico.com/en/mexico-city

#ThinkMexico

Fairmont City Library Center

4444 Collinsville Road

Fairmont City, IL 62201

618-482-3966

Learn more at https://mvld.org/fairmont_info

Fairmont City

City Hall Annex

2568 N 41st St, Ste C

Fairmont City, Illinois 62201

(618) 274-6306

info@fairmontcityil.com

Learn more at fairmontcityil.com

Mississippi Valley Library District

Learn more at mvld.org

For all inquires, contact: kylaw@mvld.org

The Latino Roundtable Southwestern Illinois

The Latino Roundtable Southwestern Illinois is a group of community organizations, businesses, colleges, universities and agencies unified in purpose to develop and expand resources of social services to the Latino community in St. Louis Metro East area.

FB: @latinoroundtable

thelatinoroundtable@gmail.com

(618) 482-3966

Connections:

Connect with Tania Interian:

Facebook: Tania Interian, Agent, State Farm

Instagram: gowithtaniainterian

Thank you so much for listening to this episode of “We Live Here Autentico”. If you haven’t done so already, please take a minute and leave a quick rating and review of the show on Apple Podcasts. It will help us to keep delivering life-changing information for you every week!

