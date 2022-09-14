[WLHA 007]: We Live Here Auténtico! | Harry 'Boom-Boom' Lopez | Coaching Latino Leaders to Level Up In Life

Today we level up with Harry “BOOM BOOM” who founded “Launch Latinx, a mindset and business coaching accelerator program that champions extraordinary Latino visionaries and coaches to access their potential.

He writes and speaks on issues of personal and professional change. Happiness, health, inspiration, mindful living and conscious business are key to his unique programs. that blends many of his experiences in coaching, spiritual psychology, executive leadership, and social impact.

What does living Autentico mean to you?

The never-ending pursuit of the liberation of one's soul. Living in full body alignment. Pursuit of a Mission far greater than oneself. To have truth and Integrity with oneself.

About Harry

His coaching career started when he was a third-grade professor in Tennessee back in 2012. he was assigned a coach who would come to his classroom week after week and provide him with feedback, mentorship and guidance. After seeing what coaching did for him, there was no turning back and Harry realized he wanted to have a similar impact in the lives of others.

Harry received his bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University and his Master’s in Education from Lipscomb University and is a graduate of the Social Impact Strategy Program at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Social Policy and Practice.

He received his training in Results Coaching from the International Coaching Federation in partnership with Teach For America.

Harry is a former Adjunct Professor of Business Leadership at Broward College, 2012 Teach For America Corps Member, and Fulbright Scholarship recipient.

[Summary] On/In this episode of We Live Here Autentico, we spend time with transformational coach and leader in the consciousness industry, Harry Lopez, championing extraordinary Latinx visionaries, coaches & legends to their limitless potential.

You’re going to learn how to activate your voice, power and love to take action toward your goals.

We’re diving into the consciousness movement and how that work can help us.

[Statement/Thesis] There is powerful science behind the consciousness movement and there’s no one better to learn from than transformational coach Harry “Boom Boom” Lopez.

In this episode you’ll discover:



What it means to have a coach



The importance of navigating your career path



How self-doubt and self-limiting thoughts (i.e. generational trauma or society expectations) leads to victimization and suffering



Why vision trumps everything and is the only thing that will pull you out of the weeds when you want to stay in bed



How to know and believe that you're good enough and you're worthy



How to tap into your personal trauma and transform



The science of mushrooms as medicine



How intersecting and overlapping identities offer superpowers for powerful living

Mentioned in this episode:

Janie Flores, founder

Buena Vida Media

www.buenavidamedia.com/

Instagram: @buenavidamedia

Instagram: @janiefloreslive

Twitter: @juanis111

Connections:

Connect with Harry Lopez

Website: Launch Latinx provides opportunities and support to Latinx leaders and talent build high-profitable businesses and revolutionary movements from

www.launchlatinx.co

Instagram: @theharrylopez

Instagram: @launchlatinx

Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/in/halopez/

Twitter: @lopezcoaching

Twitter: @theharrylopez

Music Guide:

1. Lovestained (by Hope Tala)

2. Crazy (by Hope Tala)