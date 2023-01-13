We Live Here Auténtico! | Ben Molina | Bolivian Born...Made in STL

© 2023 St. Louis Public Radio
Published January 13, 2023 at 9:02 PM CST
Today we’re joined by Ben Molina. Originally from Bolivia, Ben is passionate about elder care and his work at the Alzheimer’s association is making a difference in the Hispanic community.

Today we’re joined by Ben Molina. Originally from Bolivia, Ben is passionate about elder care and his work at the Alzheimer’s association is making a difference in the Hispanic community

Ben opens up about his journey with depression, finding love and his calling in his field. He discusses the challenges of a disease that disproportionately affects Hispanics and gives us some advice on the conversations and planning that we should start to have in our own families.

Ben’s superpower is Empathy! “I don't know how I discovered it. I was always very sensitive to other people and very observant of other people. Also, my mom had a wonderful way of always encouraging us to think positive about people and situations. It's helped me a lot in the field of social work”, says Ben.

What does living Autentico mean to you?

<i>Autentico means being comfortable in my own skin regardless of the situation. If I am comfortable and honest in who I am, then you are getting the best version of me that I can be.</i>

About Ben

Ben Molina is a Bolivian-born St. Louis City resident. He’s been living in St. Louis for 8 years. Ben has a master’s degree in social work from Washington University and currently serves as Program Manager for the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Missouri Chapter. Ben is also on the Board for Social Work Leaders in Healthcare.

Mentioned in this episode:

What is Alzheimer’s.

https://www.alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/what-is-alzheimers

Hispanic Americans and Alzheimer’s

https://www.alz.org/help-support/resources/hispanics-and-alzheimers#:~:text=Approximately%2013%25%20of%20Hispanics%20who,with%20Alzheimer's%20or%20another%20dementia

Latinos & Alzheimer’s Disease: New numbers behind the crisis

https://www.usagainstalzheimers.org/sites/default/files/Latinos-and-AD_USC_UsA2-Impact-Report.pdf

Links to power of attorneys/ financial: https://missourilawyershelp.org/legal-topics/durable-power-of-attorney-for-health/

Poder Notarial Duradero para el Cuidado de Salud y Directiva de Cuidado Médico

https://missourilawyershelp.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Durable-Power-of-Attorney-Full-Booklet-4-25-17-Spanish.pdf

Connections:

Connect with Ben Molina

Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/in/bennmolina

Music Guide:
SEGMENT 1
Good as Hell-Lizzo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QskZIrbRt7c
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - Rain On Me
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoAm4om0wTs

SEGMENT 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3tgspkNRIcc&ab_channel=KaceyMusgravesVEVO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0X03zR0rQk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KpwSV1QBd8M&list=OLAK5uy_m4wNZ2nJPQ9ACIaRbcxcsMxZM6oC6MsSk&index=5&ab_channel=NLaFourcadeVEVO

SEGMENT 3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Msl2fl3h59I
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mSfH2AuhXfw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=83S-KtvGM2M&ab_channel=CeliaCruzVEVO

Alejandro Santiago Ortega
Alejandro Santiago Ortega is a foreign attorney and community advocate. He also volunteers for several organizations in the St. Louis region, looking to create meaningful change in the community. Alejandro is committed to improving the quality of life for all in the region.
Gabriela Ramirez-Arellano
Before creating the We Live Here Auténtico Podcast, Gabriela worked as an educator, diplomat, community advocate, business counselor, restaurant owner, marathon runner, author, co-founder and small business owner.
Jade Harrell
Jade Harrell has been part of the programming team since October 2018 as an announcer on weeknights and weekends. She is now Director of On-Demand & Content Partnerships and a member of the Executive Leadership Team.
