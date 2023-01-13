[WLHA 013]: We Live Here Auténtico! | Ben Molina | Bolivian Born... Made in STL

Today we’re joined by Ben Molina. Originally from Bolivia, Ben is passionate about elder care and his work at the Alzheimer’s association is making a difference in the Hispanic community

Ben opens up about his journey with depression, finding love and his calling in his field. He discusses the challenges of a disease that disproportionately affects Hispanics and gives us some advice on the conversations and planning that we should start to have in our own families.

Ben’s superpower is Empathy! “I don't know how I discovered it. I was always very sensitive to other people and very observant of other people. Also, my mom had a wonderful way of always encouraging us to think positive about people and situations. It's helped me a lot in the field of social work”, says Ben.

What does living Autentico mean to you?

<i>Autentico means being comfortable in my own skin regardless of the situation. If I am comfortable and honest in who I am, then you are getting the best version of me that I can be.</i>

About Ben

Ben Molina is a Bolivian-born St. Louis City resident. He’s been living in St. Louis for 8 years. Ben has a master’s degree in social work from Washington University and currently serves as Program Manager for the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Missouri Chapter. Ben is also on the Board for Social Work Leaders in Healthcare.

Mentioned in this episode:

What is Alzheimer’s.

https://www.alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/what-is-alzheimers

Hispanic Americans and Alzheimer’s

https://www.alz.org/help-support/resources/hispanics-and-alzheimers#:~:text=Approximately%2013%25%20of%20Hispanics%20who,with%20Alzheimer's%20or%20another%20dementia

Latinos & Alzheimer’s Disease: New numbers behind the crisis

https://www.usagainstalzheimers.org/sites/default/files/Latinos-and-AD_USC_UsA2-Impact-Report.pdf

Links to power of attorneys/ financial: https://missourilawyershelp.org/legal-topics/durable-power-of-attorney-for-health/

Poder Notarial Duradero para el Cuidado de Salud y Directiva de Cuidado Médico

https://missourilawyershelp.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Durable-Power-of-Attorney-Full-Booklet-4-25-17-Spanish.pdf

Connections:

Connect with Ben Molina

Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/in/bennmolina

Thank you so much for checking out this episode of “We Live Here Autentico”. If you haven’t done so already, please take a minute and leave a quick rating and review of the show on Apple Podcasts by clicking on the link below. It will help us to keep delivering more ways to “WE” for you each week!

Music Guide:

SEGMENT 1

Good as Hell-Lizzo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QskZIrbRt7c

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - Rain On Me

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoAm4om0wTs

SEGMENT 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3tgspkNRIcc&ab_channel=KaceyMusgravesVEVO

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0X03zR0rQk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KpwSV1QBd8M&list=OLAK5uy_m4wNZ2nJPQ9ACIaRbcxcsMxZM6oC6MsSk&index=5&ab_channel=NLaFourcadeVEVO

SEGMENT 3

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Msl2fl3h59I

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mSfH2AuhXfw

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=83S-KtvGM2M&ab_channel=CeliaCruzVEVO