We Live Here Auténtico! | Ben Molina | Bolivian Born...Made in STL

Today we’re joined by Ben Molina. Originally from Bolivia, Ben is passionate about elder care and his work at the Alzheimer’s association is making a difference in the Hispanic community.
Today we’re joined by Ben Molina. Originally from Bolivia, Ben is passionate about elder care and his work at the Alzheimer’s association is making a difference in the Hispanic community
Ben opens up about his journey with depression, finding love and his calling in his field. He discusses the challenges of a disease that disproportionately affects Hispanics and gives us some advice on the conversations and planning that we should start to have in our own families.
Ben’s superpower is Empathy! “I don't know how I discovered it. I was always very sensitive to other people and very observant of other people. Also, my mom had a wonderful way of always encouraging us to think positive about people and situations. It's helped me a lot in the field of social work”, says Ben.
What does living Autentico mean to you?
<i>Autentico means being comfortable in my own skin regardless of the situation. If I am comfortable and honest in who I am, then you are getting the best version of me that I can be.</i>
About Ben
Ben Molina is a Bolivian-born St. Louis City resident. He’s been living in St. Louis for 8 years. Ben has a master’s degree in social work from Washington University and currently serves as Program Manager for the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Missouri Chapter. Ben is also on the Board for Social Work Leaders in Healthcare.
Mentioned in this episode:
What is Alzheimer’s.
https://www.alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/what-is-alzheimers
Hispanic Americans and Alzheimer’s
https://www.alz.org/help-support/resources/hispanics-and-alzheimers#:~:text=Approximately%2013%25%20of%20Hispanics%20who,with%20Alzheimer's%20or%20another%20dementia
Latinos & Alzheimer’s Disease: New numbers behind the crisis
https://www.usagainstalzheimers.org/sites/default/files/Latinos-and-AD_USC_UsA2-Impact-Report.pdf
Links to power of attorneys/ financial: https://missourilawyershelp.org/legal-topics/durable-power-of-attorney-for-health/
Poder Notarial Duradero para el Cuidado de Salud y Directiva de Cuidado Médico
https://missourilawyershelp.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Durable-Power-of-Attorney-Full-Booklet-4-25-17-Spanish.pdf
Connections:
Connect with Ben Molina
Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/in/bennmolina
