1 Year After IHOP Incident, St. Louis Teenager Reflects On Racial Profiling Experience

  • Teddy Washington, 18, was one of 10 African American Washington University students involved in the July 7, 2018 incident. Washington poses for a portrait on June 27, 2019
    Teddy Washington, 18, was one of 10 African American Washington University students involved in the July 7, 2018 incident.
    Chad Davis | St. Louis Public Radio

On July 7, 2018, when Teddy Washington was walking with nine other black incoming Washington University students from the IHOP in Clayton back to campus, the last thing he expected was for the night to end in a confrontation with police officers.

“The emotions I think was mostly shock, but it’s that initial adrenaline rush that you just kind of freeze,” Washington, now 18, said. 

That shock came when Clayton police officers saw Washington and the other students walking on Brentwood Boulevard and confronted the group. The officers were responding to a report from IHOP employees about a recent “dine-and-dash” incident at the restaurant. Washington and his fellow students had just finished eating at the IHOP and were then walking from the nearby CVS. 

Washington said several of the students showed the officers their receipts. Then they all walked back to the restaurant to prove they had paid. That’s when IHOP employees told the officers these customers were not the ones who left without paying. 

“There were no MetroLinks at that time of the morning anymore, so we walked back to Wash U and everything kind of sunk in on the walk back,” Washington said.

It was after midnight. A weekend outing to a concert had ended on a sour note.

Something new

The incident made local and national headlines after many in the community accused Clayton police of racial profiling. As a result, the department eventually apologized for its response and met with the Wash U students, their families and faculty. But a year later, the incident still lingers on the family’s minds. 

For Washington, the experience was something new. He said this was the first time he had been through what he describes as racial profiling. It made him examine what he identifies as his own “privilege” as a middle-class African American who attended St. Louis University High School and now attends Wash U.

“It’s interesting because Teddy talked about feeling privileged, which is amazing to me really, and it’s a blessing,” said Denise Washington, Teddy Washington’s mother. “The one, I guess if you want to call it a privilege I had in high school, is the fact that my uncle was chief of police. So it was like I took comfort in that.”

'It is what it is'

Both Theo and Denise Washington grew up in different environments than their son Teddy and their daughter, Caroline. Theo Washington attended Parkway West High School through the desegregation program and lived in 22 different addresses in his first 22 years. Denise Washington grew up in north St. Louis and also participated in the desegregation program to Parkway West. For them, racial profiling experiences are not new.

Theo Washington, 46, (left) and Denise Washington, 46, (right) heard about the incident through an email from Washington University faculty days after the event.
Credit Chad Davis | St. Louis Public Radio

“Did I think things like that could happen? Absolutely. But what we’ve always tried to teach the kids, you behave in different ways in certain environments,” Denise Washington said.

Some of those lessons include making it clear to the world that Teddy Washington's car is in fact his vehicle. Denise Washington said she’s told him to make sure bumper stickers from SLUH and Wash U are prominently displayed as an extra precaution. 

“We immediately put his SLUH sticker in the window and the SLUH license plate around St. Louis University High,” Denise Wasington said. “We were like, ‘It’s important that you especially make it clear to people what community you belong to, and in saying that, I know that it’s not necessarily fair, but it is what it is.’”

Changes to come?

The incident sparked several changes for the Clayton Police Department, including the introduction of more regular sensitivity training sessions. The Washington family says the discussions with the police department were effective but they want to see dialogue on race-related issues and stereotypes continue. 

Teddy Washington hopes having those discussions about the incident will spark more reforms.

“I think it brought reality to those situations,” Teddy Washington said. “It made me keenly aware that there are things that we need to fix as far as relationships with black people and police, and there’s a responsibility with having those interactions and doing something to change them.”

Clayton officials, including the city manager, said last year that they mishandled the situation and that the meeting with the students, family members and Wash U faculty was “emotionally powerful.”

The weight of trauma: Racial profiling on black citizens has lasting effects

By Jul 27, 2018
Psychologists say racial profiling can cause physical and mental health issues including anxiety attacks, insomnia and nightmares.
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

When Washington University student Teddy Washington and nine other black incoming freshmen were stopped by Clayton police officers in early July, the group followed the officers’ orders to prove they were not the perpetrators of a recent “dine and dash” at the nearby IHOP.

Several of the students presented their receipts to the officers before they walked back to the restaurant around midnight on July 7, with police vehicles alongside them. The manager of the IHOP confirmed to the officers they were not the suspects and the students were free to leave.

City of Clayton apologizes to 10 black Wash U students accused of leaving restaurant without paying

By Jul 16, 2018
Washington University's Brookings Hall
Washington University | Flickr

Updated at 2:20 p.m. on July 17 with information on the city's apology. Updated on July 16 at 4:15 p.m. with comment from Clayton Police Chief  – Washington University asked the city of Clayton to apologize to 10 black incoming freshmen for an incident on July 7, and the city has complied.

The city posted a statement including the apology on its website.

Clayton officials meet with Wash U students, say city will conduct racial sensitivity training

By Jul 19, 2018
The City of Clayton has apologized to the 10 black Washington University students involved in the July 7 incident.
File Photo | Kae Petrin | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated July 20 at 4:15 p.m. - STLPR journalists Holly Edgell and Chad Davis joined St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh to provide context and analysis about this story.

Original story from 7/19:

Clayton City Manager Craig Owens, Clayton Police Chief Kevin R. Murphy, and other officials met with several black students who were falsely accused of “dining and dashing” at an IHOP in Clayton.

Owens said the meeting was “emotionally powerful.”

“In hindsight, it is clear to us that we mishandled the interaction with these 10 Washington University students and lacked sensitivity about their everyday reality,” he said in a statement.