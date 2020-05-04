 107-Year-Old St. Louis Man Beats COVID-19, Just In Time For Birthday | St. Louis Public Radio

107-Year-Old St. Louis Man Beats COVID-19, Just In Time For Birthday

By 1 hour ago

Rudi Heider, a retired chemist and professor, has seen a lot in his lifetime. At 107, he’s lived through the Spanish Flu, two world wars and now the coronavirus pandemic. 

In fact, Heider is currently recovering from the virus in his room at the Friendship Village Chesterfield Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, the oldest person thought to have survived COVID-19 in the U.S.

Rudi Heider, a 107-year-old St. Louis man, beat COVID-19 just in time for his birthday. His granddaughter, Janet Heider, said he's out of isolation and recovering in his room.
Credit Provided | Matt and Janet Heider

Janet Heider, the granddaughter he affectionately calls “my sunshine,” said she and her family were shocked to find out he’d contracted the coronavirus in April. When she was able to talk to him, she greeted him with their song, “You Are My Sunshine.” 

“His eyes lit up,” she said. “And he started crying. He smiled and he sang with his weak voice a little bit of the last part of ‘You Are My Sunshine.’” 

She and her family remained hopeful that he’d pull through like he did when he had a stroke at age 100 or a fractured vertebrae at 104. The idea of losing him, even at 107, was unthinkable for Janet.

“I said, ‘I’m not ready to let you go,’” she recalled she told her grandfather. “And he said, ‘You have to be.’ And I said, ‘No, we’re going to celebrate your birthday. And he said, ‘No, no, no.’ And then I said, ‘I love you so much. I don’t want this. I’m going to pray.’”

His recovery was nothing short of a miracle, Heider said. Last Tuesday, he was released from isolation just in time for his 107th birthday the next day. 

“I was overjoyed,” she said. “I was just crying and praying.”

Heider said she couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate her grandfather's recovery and birthday than to share the news with the world. It started with a Facebook post and reached news outlets in Seattle, Washington where she lives. From there, it went viral.

“I said, ‘My goodness, you are famous now,’ and we were laughing, because I said, ‘Oh, my gosh, your picture is plastered all over social media. All over the internet.’ And he was like, ‘Did I at least look good?’ I said, ‘You looked amazing! Everyone was saying you looked very handsome.’”

Rudi Heider was able to celebrate his 107th birthday with family gathered outside of his bedroom window, devouring his favorite dessert: a slice of lemon meringue pie. Heider said her grandfather is still recovering, taking each day at a time.

“With grandpa, his front-porch light may be dimming, but there’s definitely someone home,” she said.

Follow Marissanne on Twitter: @Marissanne2011

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
COVID-19
Rudi Heider
Friendship Village Chesterfield
107 Years Old
coronavirus
Nursing Home

Related Content

'I Just Want To Know': Families Of Nursing Home Residents Demand Coronavirus Details

By May 1, 2020
An illustration of a man trying to reach a nursing home. April 30, 2020.
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 4:30 p.m., May 1, with details about Missouri’s plan to identify the number of nursing homes that have coronavirus cases.

In mid-April, Tim Distler’s sister told him that two residents at their mother’s nursing home had tested positive for the coronavirus. 

His sister had learned about the infected residents from their mother’s doctor, so Distler wanted to confirm the information with the director of admissions at Delmar Gardens in Fenton. 

But like many family members seeking information about how nursing homes are taking care of their loved ones, he struggled to reach anyone at the facility. With the coronavirus spreading in nursing homes across the country, state and federal officials are responding to demands for more information on long-term care facilities.

St. Louis Elders Spur Boom In Care Facilities

By Joseph Leahy May 4, 2014
Joseph Leahy / St. Louis Public Radio

Perhaps the most visible sign of St. Louis’ baby boomers growing old is the local construction surge of senior licensed care facilities. Over the past three years, construction, renovation and expansion projects in the metro area have added up to nearly one quarter of a billion dollars with more development on the way.

Missouri Health Officials Won't Name Nursing Homes With Coronavirus Cases

By May 3, 2020
Delmar Gardens' Meramec Valley facility on April 30, 2020.
Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri health officials do not plan to publicly identify nursing homes that have residents or workers who have tested positive for the coronavirus. 

Dr. Randall Williams, director of the state Department of Health and Senior Services, said Friday that state law does not allow the department to name facilities. Instead, the department will disclose the number of nursing homes, other long-term care facilities and prisons in each county that have at least two coronavirus cases. 

The state’s decision to withhold names of nursing homes where there are positive cases disappoints advocates for nursing home residents and their families. Thousands of nursing home residents in Missouri and Illinois have tested positive for the virus.

'It’s A Frightening Experience': Nursing Home Workers Demand Protection From Coronavirus

By Apr 22, 2020
Royal Oaks Nursing & Rehab CNA Monica Mondaine and other workers demand more protection from coronavirus at a rally outside the facility on April 22, 2020.
Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

Workers at two nursing homes in St. Louis are urging their facilities to take action to prevent them and their patients from being infected by the coronavirus. 

Employees of Royal Oak Nursing & Rehabilitation and the Estates of Spanish Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility want more access to tests and masks, gloves and other protective equipment. They’re also asking for paid time off for workers forced to quarantine after coming into contact with residents who have the virus and additional compensation for working during the pandemic. 

At least 99 nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in Missouri have one or more residents or employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the state Department of Health and Senior Services.