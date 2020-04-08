 12 People Have Died From COVID-19 In St. Louis — All Were Black | St. Louis Public Radio

12 People Have Died From COVID-19 In St. Louis — All Were Black

By 1 hour ago
  • Fredrick Echols, director of the St. Louis Department of Health, speaks about the city's response to COVID-19 during a news conference at City Hall on March 12, 2020.
    Fredrick Echols, director of the St. Louis Department of Health, wrote in a letter published in the St. Louis American newspaper that all of the 12 people who had died of COVID-19 in St. Louis, as of Wednesday, were African American.
    File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

This is a developing story that will be updated

Dr. Fred Echols wrote in an op-ed that the pandemic points to the health disparities in the St. Louis region, where black residents lack access to health care and have a high risk of diabetes and heart conditions.

He said the city needs more testing sites to slow the spread of the virus. 

“Obviously, for many of us in the black community, this access is more easily said than done,” Echols wrote.

Related Content

In COVID-19 Pandemic, One North St. Louis ZIP Code Outstrips The Rest In Case Numbers

By Apr 7, 2020
Affinia Healthcare's front-line staff receive training on ways to properly protect themselves and individuals during testing. March 31, 2020
Kendra Holmes

Nearly half of the St. Louis residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Tuesday are in predominantly black north St. Louis communities where health disparities are greatest and access to doctors is lacking.

City data shows there are 440 positive cases, with the highest number, 52, in ZIP code 63115, which includes the Mark Twain, Penrose and Greater Ville neighborhoods.

Nearly 50 Missouri Nursing Homes Have Residents With COVID-19

By Apr 7, 2020
Life Care Center of St. Louis, a nursing home in St. Louis on March 27, 2020.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

At least 49 nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Missouri have residents or workers who tested positive for COVID-19, according to state health officials. 

State and federal authorities last month directed nursing homes to restrict access to visitors, increase screenings for symptoms and cancel social activities to limit exposure to the coronavirus. 

The restrictions led state surveyors to stop inspecting long-term care facilities for lapses in care. The lack of government oversight makes it hard to know if facilities are taking the necessary precautions to protect residents, said Marjorie Moore, executive director of VOYCE, a St. Louis-area advocacy group for long-term care residents.

Live Updates: Coronavirus In The St. Louis Region

By St. Louis Public Radio staff 1 hour ago
Four residents and two workers at a St. Louis nursing home have tested positive for coronavirus.
Nat Thomas | St. Louis Public Radio

6:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 8

Gov. Mike Parson announced this afternoon a north St. Louis County hotel is being converted into a health care facility to treat COVID-19 patients in case the region’s hospitals become overloaded. 

State officials and the National Guard have been scouting locations around the state that could be quickly converted to accommodate a surge in patients. Unlike other states that have housed overflow patients in large sporting arenas, Missouri will use the “hotel model” because it is easily scalable and can be used in communities of all sizes, not just large cities, MO Healthnet Director Todd Richardson said Wednesday afternoon. 