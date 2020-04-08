12 People Have Died From COVID-19 In St. Louis — All Were Black

This is a developing story that will be updated

All 12 people in St. Louis who died of COVID-19 were African Americans, the city’s health director wrote today in the St. Louis American.

Dr. Fred Echols wrote in an op-ed that the pandemic points to the health disparities in the St. Louis region, where black residents lack access to health care and have a high risk of diabetes and heart conditions.

He said the city needs more testing sites to slow the spread of the virus.

“Obviously, for many of us in the black community, this access is more easily said than done,” Echols wrote.

Follow Chad on Twitter: @iamcdavis

Our priority is you. Support coverage that’s reliable, trustworthy and more essential than ever. Donate today.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org