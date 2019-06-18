20-Plus St. Louis Theater Companies To Perform Short Shows For 2019 Grand Center Theatre Crawl

Next weekend, a two-day pop-up theater experience will take place in and around Grand Center. Participants in the 2019 Grand Center Theatre Crawl will be able to explore new venues while enjoying short performances by over 20 local theater companies.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio’s Holly Edgell discussed what all the event will entail with Mark Abels, treasurer of West End Players Guild; Christopher Limber, artistic director of Prison Performing Arts; and Peggy Holly, event founder and lead volunteer organizer.

Listen to the full discussion:

Related Event

What: 2019 Grand Center Theatre Crawl

When: Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29, 2019

Where: Grand Center

