25 Years Later, Survivor Of Rwandan Genocide Shares Story Ahead Of History Museum Event

From April to July 1994, nearly a million people lost their lives as members of the ethnic Hutu majority slaughtered them during the Rwandan Civil War.

The United Nations solemnizes the tragedy among others by marking June 26 as the UN Day in Support of Victims of Torture. Locally, the Missouri Historical Society has partnered with Bilingual International Assistant Services and the Holocaust Museum and Learning Center to create a program next week titled Triumph Over Darkness.

That event will feature Marie-Christine Williams, a survivor of the 1994 massacre. She is the author of “The Dark Side of Human Nature,” and on Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, she joined St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl to share her story and reflections.

Also joining the conversation was Ron Klutho, who is the refugee services coordinator for BIAS.

Listen to the full discussion:

Related Event

What: Triumph Over Darkness

When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Where: Lee Auditorium (5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63112)

