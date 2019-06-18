3 Women On The Nuances, Positive Effects Of Paid Family Leave Policies – And Why US Lags

The U.S. remains the only industrialized country that does not provide some form of universal paid family leave. Many American workers continue to have to choose between maintaining their livelihood and caring for loved ones.

There is some momentum in Congress to potentially change that, and meanwhile policy varies widely at the state and employer levels. In the St. Louis region, some organizations are recognizing the positive impact that paid family leave can have, and that trend is the focus of a free Tuesday evening panel titled The Future of Family Leave.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio editor Holly Edgell talked with several guests who are participants in that event: Angela Louis, director of administration for Simon Law Firm; Lisa Picker, executive director of the Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis; and Missouri Sen. Jill Schupp (D-Creve Coeur).

