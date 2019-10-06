4 Dead, 5 Injured In Overnight Bar Shooting In Kansas City, Kansas

Updated at 11 a.m. — Four Latino men, ranging in age from their mid 20s to late 50s, were fatally shot in a Kansas City, Kansas, bar early Sunday morning.

Police do not believe the shooting at Tequila KC, which also injured five, was racially motivated or random, and are trying to determine whether it stemmed from an argument earlier in the evening. No one is in custody, and authorities are looking for "possibly two suspects."



About 40 people were in the bar when the shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Kansas City, Kansas, police spokesman Thomas Tomasic. When police arrived, people were running out of the bar, which is near the intersection of 10th Street and Central Avenue.

"You saw the blood down here," he told reporters. "There was blood up there in the steet. We had one person that tried to leave in a car that ended going by ambulance."

Tomasic said officers don't have "any specific suspect information yet that we can release," nor do they have "a specific motive yet as far as them coming in and targeting specific people." He did say a handgun was used in the shooting.

According to its website, Tequila KC closes at 2 a.m. Tomasic said witness statements have varied, "obviously being in a bar at 1:30," but added that there is high-quality surveillance footage from the bar.

Tomasic told KSHB earlier on Sunday morning that "we're going to do everything very slowly and very methodically and correctly."

"This will take a little while," Tomasic said.

Police have not released the names of the people who died, but said all of them were Latino men — two in their mid 20s, one in his mid 30s and one in his late 50s.

Toni Maciel told KCUR that one of the victims was her friend's fiance, whom she would only identify as Francisco.

"He was a great man. He was going to baptize my 5-month-old niece," Maciel said. "They were trying to have a family. Everything was going good. They were in love. Very. They were going to get married."

She also said she believed the suspects weren't regulars, and that concerned her.

"Can you guys please put it out there that these people are a danger to the community? Because I don’t know which news channel it was, they stated that they’re unarmed or not dangerous, but they are," Maciel said. "Whoever these guys are, they are dangerous.

The five injured were taken to hospitals, and police said two already have been treated and released.

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, who represents the city in Congress, called the shooting "senseless" in a tweet.



The last large-scale bar shooting in the U.S. was in early August, when nine people were killed and 27 were wounded in Dayton, Ohio.

