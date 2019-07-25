5 Reasons We're Excited About New St. Louis On The Air Host Sarah Fenske

On Tuesday, July 30, Sarah Fenske will officially take the helm as host of St. Louis Public Radio’s signature talk show St. Louis on the Air. With the show entering its 24th season, Fenske says she's both humbled and excited to join a show with such a long legacy.

Whether you listen to the show daily or occasionally, here are 5 reasons why you should make St. Louis on the Air, with Sarah Fenske as host, a regular part of your media routine:

1. Her voice

​Fenske has a smooth and powerful voice. After 20 years in print journalism, this will be her first experience reporting on the radio. Lucky for us, she’s a natural. We got to know her in an interview recently where she discussed her experience, awards and goals for the show. Listen here for a preview of her effortless voice that was made to be on air.

2. Her Deep Knowledge of St. Louis

Fenske has been telling St. Louis’s stories for years. Most recently, she served as the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times and reported on various topics such as breaking news, business, arts and culture. She plans to continue having these in-depth conversations with St. Louisans about what matters to them. Over the years she’s observed the community’s passion for culture, food, equity and politics. She said this city is committed to bettering itself, and she wants to push that conversation though journalism.

3. Her More Than Two Decades of Journalism Experience

From Ohio to Phoenix and St. Louis to Los Angeles, Fenske has sparked thoughtful conversations all over the nation. But she didn’t start out as a journalist. Fenske studied political science at The College of Wooster in Ohio but fell in love with journalism while working for her school newspaper. Rather than pursuing law school, Fenske wanted to serve her community in a different way, and that was through journalism. She’s been a leader and trailblazer at multiple news organizations nationwide. Her strong background allows her to tell stories on multiple platforms about the thoughts and ideas shaping our region.

4. Her Conversational Ability

Fenske has a warm presence in the newsroom and an ability to make guests feel welcome and at ease during interviews. She is respectful, curious and seeks the truth — even if that requires some pushback to get an answer. She approaches each story with compassion, empathy and understanding, working to develop trust with interviewees to help them share their stories and perspectives with a wide audience.

5. Her Experience as a Newsroom Leader

Fenske has years of newsroom leadership experience under her belt, and is thereby able to react quickly and decisively in breaking news situations. Her hard-journalism background drives her goals for the show: She plans to add more political coverage to St. Louis on the Air in addition to the business, arts and culture stories. Her passion for journalism and understanding of the region will add to the team’s goal of delivering thoughtful reporting of the news shaping St. Louis.

Listen to Fenske on St. Louis on the Air every weekday at noon or at 10 p.m. on 90.7 FM or anytime via podcast, beginning July 30.