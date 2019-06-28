Abortions Can Continue At St. Louis Planned Parenthood Until At Least August

Access to abortion in Missouri will continue as a state commission prepares to consider a licensing dispute over Planned Parenthood’s St. Louis clinic.

On Friday, a state administrative hearing commissioner extended the organization’s license until the Administrative Hearing Commission decides how to resolve Planned Parenthood’s complaint against the state Department of Health and Senior Services. The commission has set a hearing for Aug. 1.

In its request for an extended license, Planned Parenthood said Reproductive Health Services of the St. Louis Region would suffer irreparable harm if it lost its license to perform abortions. In response, state health officials said granting the clinic an extended license would end administrative regulation of all licensees in Missouri.

In his decision, Commissioner Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi said the clinic’s license is of great public interest. He said because granting an extension would not be a ruling on the merits of the case, the commission cannot say that doing so would harm other parties. He said granting the extension protects the ability of licensees to appeal the decisions of regulatory bodies.

“The issue of abortion entails great public interests for opponents and proponents,” he wrote. “However, the only issue before us at this time is a motion to stay the expiration of a statutory license.”

The department had decided not to renew the clinic’s license, citing patient complaints and safety concerns. But an order by a St. Louis judge kept the clinic’s license in place until late Friday afternoon.

If the commission had not granted the extension, the license would have expired. That would have left the state without abortion services.

Planned Parenthood officials hailed the extension as a victory for abortion rights.

“We are relieved to have this last-minute reprieve, which means patients can continue accessing safe, legal abortion at Planned Parenthood in St. Louis for the time being,” said Dr. Colleen McNicholas, an attending physician at the St. Louis clinic.

“This has been a week-to-week fight for our patients and every Missourian who needs access to abortion care. There are two things that remain unchanged in Missouri: the uncertainty our patients face, and our will to continue fighting for their right to access safe, legal abortion,” McNicholas said.

Planned Parenthood announced Friday that supporters, activists and advocates would gather at 4:30 p.m. on the Eads Bridge to celebrate the victory. They plan to dop a banner that sends a message to Gov. Mike Parson and Randall Williams, director of the Department of Health and Senior Services.

In a lawsuit, Planned Parenthood accuses state officials of using the regulatory process to end access to abortion in Missouri.

The legal action follows a decision by state legislators to ban abortion at eight weeks, a bill Parson signed.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer recently ruled that Planned Parenthood must first take its case to the Administrative Hearing Commission, which resolves disputes between state agencies and private parties, before seeking remedies in the court system.

Follow Sarah on Twitter: @Petit_Smudge

