 ACLU Of Missouri Executive Director Luz Maria Henriquez Has Had An Intense First Month | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

ACLU Of Missouri Executive Director Luz Maria Henriquez Has Had An Intense First Month

By 36 minutes ago

Luz Maria Henriquez started her new job as executive director of the ACLU of Missouri on Feb. 24.
Credit Courtesy of the ACLU of Missouri

One month ago, Luz Maria Henriquez began a new job as executive director of the ACLU of Missouri. And the weeks since have made clear there will be no easing into things. The nation is now in an unprecedented period of economic shutdown and enforced social distancing, even as health care workers grapple with a terrifying pandemic. 

Henriquez joined Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss the ACLU’s role during these troubled times. 

“What we’re looking at is, ‘What are public health experts saying is necessary to contain the spread of the virus?’” she said. “We at the ACLU understand that we are part of this larger community, and that there has to be some sort of balancing when our public health experts are saying that ‘if we engage in these particular practices during this time, that will minimize the spread of the virus.’”   

In recent weeks, that has meant calling for the release of those in prison and jails who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, as well as all detainees awaiting trial. Missouri’s prison system recently confirmed its first case of an inmate with the virus.

“I think there’s a misperception that prisons and jails are closed environments,” she said. “And what we know, and what public health experts are telling us, is that they are not. There are folks who are coming and going into that prison community, and that is increasing the risk of the COVID-19 virus in our prisons and jails. And the conditions in our correctional facilities are highly conducive to spreading the virus. And if the virus goes into our prison community, it’s all very possible it comes out of that community and into the community at large.”

Listen:

Henriquez also discussed her background, which includes growing up as the daughter of undocumented immigrants in California. A graduate of the University of California-Berkeley School of Law, Henriquez worked for a law firm in New York City before moving to St. Louis in 2014. Most recently, she was the managing attorney of the education justice program at Legal Services of Eastern Missouri.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Joshua Phelps. The engineer is Aaron Doerr, and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
ACLU of Missouri
Civil Rights
COVID-19
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

Prison Inmates Want Treatment For Hepatitis C While Waiting For Lawsuit To Be Heard

By Aug 14, 2019
Thomas Hawk | Flickr

The ACLU and the MacArthur Justice Center of Missouri are asking a judge to order the expedited treatment of prison inmates infected with the hepatitis C virus. 

They’ve filed a class-action lawsuit against the Missouri Department of Corrections and its private medical provider, Corizon, but that may not get started for another year. 

Missouri Abortion-Rights Groups Drop Referendum, File Lawsuit To Prevent Future Delays

By Aug 22, 2019
Supporters of a referendum on House Bill 126 protest in downtown St. Louis on Friday afternoon.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 11:46 a.m. Aug. 23 with a comment from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft

Opponents of Missouri’s eight-week abortion ban have dropped their efforts to gather the needed 100,000 signatures to place a referendum on the November 2020 ballot. They claim Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft did not give them enough time to do so by Wednesday, when the law will take effect.

The abortion-rights coalition No Bans On Choice and the ACLU of Missouri have instead turned their attention to making sure state officials cannot block future referendums. On Thursday, they filed a lawsuit against Ashcroft, a Republican, alleging that the laws that allowed him to delay releasing the referendum’s language violate the state’s constitution.

Missouri Governor Is Last Hope For Death Row Inmate

By Sep 26, 2019
Russell Bucklew's advocates drop off signatures collected to stop his execution to the Governor's Office on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2019.
Jaclyn Driscoll | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri is scheduled to execute Russell Bucklew by injection on Tuesday, but his advocates want Gov. Mike Parson to stop it because they say a medical condition would make him endure needless pain. 

The Cape Girardeau man was convicted of murder, rape and kidnapping in 1997. His lawyers and advocates are not challenging his guilt, but instead say Bucklew’s rare medical condition would cause him to suffer cruel and unusual punishment. 