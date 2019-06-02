 Advocate: Black Women Will Face Greatest Challenge If Planned Parenthood Closes | St. Louis Public Radio

Advocate: Black Women Will Face Greatest Challenge If Planned Parenthood Closes

By 14 minutes ago
  • Women protest in downtown St. Louis on May 30, 2019, to influence Missouri Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer's decision on the fate of St. Louis' last abortion clinic.
    Women rally in support of the St. Louis Planned Parenthood on May 30.
    St. Louis Public Radio

A local reproductive rights activist says the loss of Missouri's last clinic that provides abortions would be dire for black women.

Pamela Merritt, co-founder of Reproaction and the emcee of the pro-Planned Parenthood rally held on Thursday in downtown St. Louis, said black women will be disportionately impacted if the reproductive health services clinic loses its license.

“When I think about the low wage worker, or shift worker and the single mother who is balancing childcare, work, life and family, it is just overwhelming,” Merritt said. “And to think about what black women are able to accomplish in 24 hours -- this is just an additional burden.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the risk of pregnancy-related death is three to four times higher for black women than white women.

Merritt said if Missouri’s only abortion clinic closes, then women would have to travel to Illinois to receive pregnancy termination services and other reproductive health care.

And for low-income black women, finding transportation could be a challenge.

“It is outrageous to me that black women now have an additional burden of trying to juggle daunting schedules and finances to access care,” Merritt said.

The St. Louis Planned Parenthood's license came into question by the state after a patient filed a complaint.

Judge Michael Stelzer’s ruling on Friday keeps the clinic’s license in effect until he rules on Planned Parenthood’s request for a preliminary injunction that would bar the state Department of Health and Senior Services from denying a renewed license to Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region. A hearing is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday. 

The possibility of Missouri losing the only abortion provider left in the state comes against the backdrop of a new restrictive abortion law signed by Gov. Mike Parson in May. The measure bans most abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy and will go into effect in August.

Nine states including Missouri already have restrictive abortion laws in place.

Rep. Cora Faith Walker, D-Ferguson, cried on the House floor before the bill was passed as she reflected on the dire statistics facing black women who get pregnant.

Andrea Y. Henderson is part of the public-radio collaborative Sharing America, covering the intersection of race, identity and culture. This initiative, funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, includes reporters in Hartford, St. Louis, Kansas City, and Portland, Oregon. Follow Andrea at @drebjournalist.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
Planned Parenthood
Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri
Planned Parenthood Advocates of Missouri
Pamela Merritt
Gov. Mike Parson
St. Louis Planned Parenthood

Related Content

How Laws And Lawsuits Are Changing Abortion Access In Missouri

By May 30, 2019
Juliana Hertel and Grace Hardison demonstrate against abortion restrictions during a Planned Parenthood rally in downtown St. Louis. May 30, 2019
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri has long had some of the strictest abortion restrictions in the U.S. Now questions about Planned Parenthood’s license in St. Louis could mean Missouri losing its only abortion clinic. Below, find FAQs and answers based on our reporting. 

Update, May 31: A St. Louis Circuit Court Judge has ruled to keep Missouri’s last remaining abortion clinic open hours before its license expired. Judge Michael Stelzer granted Planned Parenthood a temporary restraining order to prevent the Department of Health and Senior Services from denying its license renewal application.

Read moreJudge's Order Keeps Missouri’s Sole Abortion Clinic Open — For Now

Our original story continues below.

A St. Louis Circuit Court judge is expected to decide whether to stop Missouri from closing the only remaining abortion clinic in the state before its license expires Friday at midnight.

Planned Parenthood is asking the judge to prevent the Department of Health and Senior Services from denying a renewed license to Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region.

Planned Parenthood Asks Court To Keep Missouri From Closing Abortion Clinic

By & May 29, 2019
Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region is the last provider of abortion services in Missouri. It could lose its license this week.
File photo | David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

Lawyers for Planned Parenthood will ask a St. Louis Circuit Court judge to block Missouri health officials from using an investigation into a patient’s complaint to close the state’s only licensed abortion provider.

Planned Parenthood went to court Wednesday to prevent the state Department of Health and Senior Services from denying a renewed license to Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region. But Judge Michael Stelzer rescheduled the hearing for Thursday, a day before the clinic’s license expires.

In their request for a restraining order, the organization’s lawyers also asked Stelzer to bar state health officials from interviewing seven doctors at the St. Louis clinic.

Tensions High As Missouri Awaits Decision On Missouri's Sole Abortion Clinic

By May 31, 2019
Abortion rights activists on Thursday gathered near the Gateway Arch to protest the potential closure of Missouri's only abortion provider. They marched to the Wainwright State Office Building, where some activists went inside. May 30, 2019
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

The battle over abortion rights in Missouri spilled from the courtroom into city streets on Thursday as hundreds of people gathered near the St. Louis Arch to demand state officials stop trying to limit access to abortion.

Carrying signs that read “I Stand With Planned Parenthood” and “Protect Safe, Legal Abortion,” they were there to protest the state’s efforts to limit access to abortion and the potential closing of the state’s only abortion provider.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Planned Parenthood have been in a standoff over the clinic’s license, and today its future is in the hands of St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Michael Stelzer.