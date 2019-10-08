 Aerial Surveillance Proposal Could Fight St. Louis Crime, But Raises Privacy Concerns | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Aerial Surveillance Proposal Could Fight St. Louis Crime, But Raises Privacy Concerns

By 1 hour ago
  • Persistence Surveillance Systems originally developed its technology for military use, and now hopes to bring it to St. Louis. This 2013 aerial photo shows the Central West End and Forest Park Southeast neighborhoods in St. Louis. 10/8/19
    Persistence Surveillance Systems originally developed its technology for military use, and now hopes to bring it to St. Louis. This 2013 aerial photo shows the Central West End and Forest Park Southeast neighborhoods in St. Louis.
    Paul Sableman | Flickr

Dayton, Ohio-based Persistent Surveillance Systems developed its aerial surveillance system to help the military in Fallujah. The company’s CEO, Ross McNutt, has compared it to “Google Earth, with TiVo capability.” Now a pair of wealthy donors are offering to help St. Louis implement the system and use it for three years without cost. 

McNutt said on St. Louis on the Air Tuesday that he believes the technology could make a big difference in a city that’s struggled with crime.

“We believe this will help major cities reduce their major crime rates dramatically,” he said. “And when you look at the United States, there are two major cities that stand out above all the rest: St. Louis and Baltimore.”

But a pilot program in Baltimore, which McNutt said city officials insisted begin in secrecy, drew major pushback after becoming public knowledge. St. Louis could be the company’s best hope of getting the sort of multi-year commitment that McNutt acknowledged he needs to demonstrate the technology’s efficacy. (Texas philanthropists John and Laura Arnold would cover all expenses, he said.)

Here’s how it works:

Pilots flying high over an area capture images that can be used later to zoom in on the scene of a crime. Staffers can then follow anyone at the scene back or forward in time, allowing for a determination of where they came from or where they went since. By highlighting which security cameras those people pass along the way, the images could make it easy to identify them. It’s a huge leap forward in surveillance technology. 

Cedric "C-Sharp Redmon" supports increased surveillance to solve St. Louis crimes.
Credit Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

Community activist Cedric “C-Sharp” Redmon is a believer. He first became aware of Persistent Surveillance Systems at a focus group hosted by local physician Delbert Moeller, who’d like to see its technology implemented in St. Louis. Redmon was so impressed, he arranged to bring CEO McNutt to the public safety committee of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen. 

“We’ve had 156 murders in the city this year,” Redmon said. “One hundred and twelve of them are unsolved. People are vanishing … People who are burying their loved ones, they need closure. That’s not happening.”

Alderwoman Annie Rice has concerns about a surveillance system being proposed for St. Louis.
Credit Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

But Alderwoman Annie Rice said she has serious privacy concerns. She learned about the proposal after McNutt’s presentation to the public safety committee, and detailed a number of aspects that give her pause.

“It’s been a flurry in the last week to gather as much information as possible,” she said. “My initial reaction is, airplane surveillance is not really something I want to live under … We do have a significant problem in St. Louis. We do need to be able to solve crimes. But I’m concerned on a number of counts about oversight into the program, about really building community relations as a part of this. How is this building relationships between law enforcement and the community if we’re just surveilling people?”

Listen here:

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan, Alexis Moore and Tonina Saputo. The engineer is Aaron Doerr, and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
STLPR Talk Shows
St. Louis Board of Aldermen
Perisistent Surveillance Systems
Annie Rice
Cedric Redmon
Surveillance
Law enforcement
Real Time Crime Center

Related Content

Politically Speaking: Alderwoman-elect Rice reflects on her big win — and her 8th Ward priorities

By , & Feb 14, 2018
Alderwoman-elect Annie Rice
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum, Jo Mannies and Rachel Lippmann welcome Alderwoman-elect Annie Rice to the show.

Rice defeated 8th Ward Democratic Committeeman Paul Fehler on Tuesday to represent the ward in the St. Louis Board of Aldermen. The 8th Ward takes in the Shaw, Southwest Garden, Tower Grove South and Tower Grove East neighborhoods.

ACLU Sharply Critical Of Expanding Surveillance Camera Use In St. Louis

By Oct 23, 2014
(via Flickr/Paul Sableman)

Updated with comments from the ACLU press conference, additional information on cameras, and additional comments from the city.

A new report from the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri finds the city of St. Louis is doing a poor job preserving the privacy rights of residents and visitors as it expands its network of surveillance cameras. 

St. Louis Region Copes With 15 Children Killed This Summer

By Rebecca Rivas | St. Louis American Aug 23, 2019
Mary Norwood, the grandmother of 7-year-old Xavior Usanga, speaks to Alderman Brandon Bosley, D-3rd Ward and Maj. Mary Warnecke, the deputy commander of the Bureau of Investigations, on Aug. 13, 2019. Xavior was the 7th child killed in the city this year.
File photo | Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

Jason Eberhart, 16, was a football player ― like his brother who plays for Ball State University and his father who played for the University of Illinois.

“He comes from a family of football,” said his cousin and mentor Charles Shelton. “He was the middle child of five. We were really hoping that football was going to keep his mindset, but unfortunately life in the streets got the best of him.”

On Sunday, August 18, Eberhart died from multiple gunshot wounds in the Carr Square neighborhood at 2 a.m., and the investigation is ongoing. His family is taking his death very hard, Shelton said, which is why he was speaking on their behalf.