African-American Soldiers Share Experience Of U.S. Military Service Over Generations

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked about the contributions and enduring legacies of African-American doughboys who served in World War I. The topic will also be the subject of a panel discussion Sunday at the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum in downtown St. Louis.

Joining the Wednesday’s discussion were Marshall J. Phillips, a 100-year-old World War II veteran; Kim Chamberlain, a U.S. Air Force veteran; and Marvin Alonso Greer, the education and visitor experience lead for Soldiers Memorial Military Museum.

Phillips and Chamberlain, who will both play a role in the weekend event, shared some of their experiences in the military with Marsh and listeners – and also described how they overcame some of the challenges they faced.

Greer explained that Sunday’s event came together as a way to showcase soldiers coming home from World War I in 1919 – and beyond.

“And [it’s] to really continue this discussion of the First World War and the legacy that black soldiers played up in post-war years: of how they built communities here in St. Louis, how they built communities throughout the country and the legacies that they left for future African-Americans serving in future generations of future wars,” he added.

Despite the racism the black soldiers faced at home, they fought to defend the United States.

“I think that's the paradox of being African-American in the military,” Greer said. “And I think African-Americans define what patriotism is: fighting for your country even when your country doesn't fight for you. Being able to critique your country and having love for your country, even though you know your country does not necessarily have a love for you.”

Related event

What: The Contributions and Legacies of Black Doughboys

When: 2p.m. Sunday, February 10, 2019

Where: Jack C. Taylor Assembly Hall (5700 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63112)

