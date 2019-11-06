 Ailing Loop Trolley Will Run Until January With Temporary Financial Relief | St. Louis Public Radio

Ailing Loop Trolley Will Run Until January With Temporary Financial Relief

By 2 minutes ago
  • The Loop Trolley during a test drive on June 13, 2018.
    The Loop Trolley during a test drive on June 13, 2018.
    File Photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

The struggling Loop Trolley has received enough funding to keep running until January. 

The money comes from the Loop Trolley Transportation Development District, a political group that advocates for the trolley. It will keep the trolley operating with reduced hours. Without additional funding the trolley could cease operations after Jan. 1. 

The Loop Trolley Co. previously requested $200,000 dollars from St. Louis County to keep the trolley running for the rest of the year. It asked for another $500,000 to operate next year. But the St. Louis County Council refused to introduce legislation that would have approved any financial assistance. 

St. Louis County Council Presiding Officer Ernie Trakas, R-south St. Louis County, called the trolley “an abysmal failure” last month. He said the request for financial assistance looked like “a ploy to initiate what’s going to be pointed to as a perpetual subsidy of that trolley.”

Representatives of the transportation development district did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It’s not clear how much money the trolley has received. 

Loop Trolley Co. Board President John Meyer Jr. said in a statement, “We are thrilled to be able to continue running the Trolley through the upcoming holiday season and we welcome all riders.”

Meyer also noted that the Loop Trolley Co. has enlisted Bi-State Development to come up with a strategy that could keep the trolley running in the long-term. 

“We are grateful to Bi-State and the members of the Loop Trolley Transportation Development District Board for committing to work together to preserve this valuable asset and we look forward to assisting them in any way we can,” Meyer said.

Bi-State Development did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Follow Kae on Twitter: @kmaepetrin

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Loop Trolley
St. Louis County Council
Loop Trolley Transportation Development District
Loop Trolley Co.
John Meyer Jr.
Bi-State Development

Related Content

Funding Request For Loop Trolley Gets Frosty Reception From St. Louis County Council Chief

By Oct 14, 2019
The Loop Trolley during a test drive on June 13, 2018.
File Photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

The presiding officer of the St. Louis County Council won’t introduce legislation to provide more money for the Loop Trolley — a move that could make it difficult to get the measure past the finish line.

It’s a setback for a service that’s trying to piece together enough money to remain solvent through the rest of the year.

Loop Trolley Asks St. Louis County For $700,000 To Keep Running

By Oct 12, 2019
The Loop Trolley currently operates Thursdays through Sundays, beginning at noon.
File Photo | Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

The Loop Trolley could become insolvent unless it comes up with $200,000 in November, according to the company’s president. 

The Loop Trolley Co. requested $200,000 from the St. Louis County Transit Fund in September to keep the trolley running for the rest of the year, company President John S. Meyer Jr. said in an email Saturday. It also requested $500,000 to operate next year. 

If the company does not receive financial assistance, the trolley could stop operating as soon as Nov. 15, Meyer said. 

Laugh Tracks: Stand-Up Comics Bring More Riders To Loop Trolley

By Sep 20, 2019
The inaugural Laugh Tracks event took place Sept. 13. The next is set for Oct. 11.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

The Loop Trolley platform just outside the Pageant in the Delmar Loop was packed last Friday evening with people waiting to board. That hasn’t been a common sight in recent months following the launch of the controversial trolley, but on this particular night, something was different.

Local comedian Yale Hollander was rolling out the first iteration of Laugh Tracks, a unique comedic combination in which attendees need only pay the $2 trolley fare for about 45 minutes of family-friendly standup while riding the nostalgic vehicle.

“I honestly don’t know what to expect,” Washington University graduate student Zack Goldman said while in line for the event. “I’ve never even heard of comedians on a trolley before. I’ve also never been on the trolley ... so I’m open to new possibilities.”