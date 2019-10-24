 Airport Privatization Working Group Questions New Lambert Documentary | St. Louis Public Radio

Airport Privatization Working Group Questions New Lambert Documentary

    St. Louis city officials considering whether to lease St. Louis Lambert International Airport say they weren't clued in about a new documentary.
    Corinne Ruff | St. Louis Public Radio

There’s a new documentary about St. Louis Lambert International Airport — and members of the working group considering whether to lease the airport aren’t happy about it.

The company that produced the documentary, First Rule, this week emailed invitations for a private viewing of the film, as well as a presentation about the airport privatization process so far. First Rule is a subsidiary of media advocacy organization Pelopidas, founded by Travis Brown, who also leads Grow Missouri.

Grow Missouri is one of several consultants within FLY314, the group hired by the city of St. Louis to consider whether to privatize the airport.

Head of the Airport Advisory Working Group Paul Payne expressed frustration about that connection Thursday, during a regular meeting of the working group.

“In our own consulting agreement, Travis is a principal, basically a project leader for FLY314,” Payne said during the meeting. “So that’s an issue, and I think that needs to be resolved, or otherwise we’re going to have problems.”

Payne said no one has reached out to him about the documentary. His biggest concern is that the working group’s communications team wasn’t consulted and has not reviewed the content.

“It troubles me. I know when we are working on these presentations, all the members of the working group are contributing,” he said. “We’re not promoting privatization. What we are doing here is evaluating whether that is a good idea.”

He said he doesn’t know whether that’s the same message that will be communicated through the documentary or the presentation. Payne said he plans to speak with Brown directly to “coordinate our communications.” He said that will happen “sooner rather than later.”

Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge also expressed concern about the documentary. She said she first heard about it after a friend shared the invitation with her. 

“At a time when we are looking at trying to be as transparent as we can be, an organization that’s affiliated with the advisory team shouldn’t be putting out additional information,” she said.

Niebruegge said she has not yet seen the film, though she’s concerned there may be some inaccuracies based on how it is described in the invitation. 

“I don't understand why a documentary would be produced without anyone being involved to validate those facts,” she said during the meeting.

St. Louis Public Radio obtained a copy of an invitation addressed to “former chamber colleagues.” It notes the event is scheduled to take place Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Vue 17.

This week, media company First Rule invited guests to attend a preview of a new documentary about St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

“The documentary you will preview exposes how the decision of past St. Louis City officials to build a new runway and pay for it with massive debt was the true reason for the diminished performance of the airport rather than the commonly held belief it was the collapse of TWA and subsequent dismantling of the hub by American Airlines,” according to the email.

Brown did not attend the meeting and could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Mayors Near Lambert Airport Want Answers About Privatization

By Oct 23, 2019
Corinne Ruff | St. Louis Public Radio

On a cool October morning, Woodson Terrace Mayor Lawrence Besmer stands on a construction site eyeing the progress of a new hotel going up off Interstate 70, across from St. Louis Lambert International Airport. 

But Besmer worries that the success of this hotel and another planned for his city of 4,000 residents hinges on what ultimately happens across the street — where officials are discussing whether to lease the airport to a private operator.

“It would just be nice to know what’s going on,” he said. “We can’t plan without knowing what they’re doing. So, it’s hard.”

Here’s What St. Louis Can Learn From Denver’s Failed Airport Privatization Deal

By Sep 27, 2019
Taken at Denver International Airport on 9.17.19
Corinne Ruff / St. Louis Public Radio

DENVER — For Paula Gallegos, who flies out of Denver International Airport weekly on business trips, a 15-minute detour through construction is understandable for a few months. But a few years?

“Two or three years with this is a little much,” she said, pointing to the white paneling guarding exposed concrete and iron beams. “But, I mean, what do you do?”

She’s one of many Denver residents frustrated that a construction project halted last month is blocking a third of the airport’s main terminal. That’s after Denver’s mayor pulled the plug on the nearly $2 billion construction and privatization deal with Great Hall Partners, a group led by Spanish company Ferrovial Airports.

Airport Privatization Spokesman 'Very Likely' Called St. Louis On The Air Using A Fake Name

By Sep 5, 2019
Taken at Bishop Du Bourg High School on 06/27/19
File photo | Corinne Ruff | St. Louis Public Radio

Late last month, a person who identified himself as Dominique called St. Louis on the Air to weigh in on a discussion about airport privatization.

“I think that right now it might be premature one way or the other to try to draw some conclusions simply because it’s a process that’s not been concluded,” Dominique said on the air. “There is no decision at this point.”

Even as Dominique spoke, questions arose about whether the caller was really Douglass Petty, the communications manager for the St. Louis airport advisory working group. While St. Louis Public Radio so far has been unable to obtain its call log from AT&T, the radio station did have a forensic audio analysis performed that shows Dominique was “very likely” Petty.