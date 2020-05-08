 Already-Struggling Rural Hospitals Now Deal With Coronavirus Challenges | St. Louis Public Radio

Already-Struggling Rural Hospitals Now Deal With Coronavirus Challenges

By 1 hour ago
  • David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

Salem Memorial District Hospital, a 25-bed facility in Dent County, is ready for coronavirus patients.

Mike Gruenberg, director of disaster preparedness at Salem, said that meant making major changes.

“We don’t usually admit patients on ventilators, so usually those kind of patients, we would send to the urban facilities,” he said. “We have had to change our way of dealing with that. We have some extra ventilators in house. We are able to keep these patients.”

The hospital, located in a town of about 5,000, set up special rooms to treat COVID-19 patients, bought more protective equipment like gowns and masks, and canceled all elective and nonemergency procedures to avoid cross contamination of coronavirus to other patients.

The hospital tested more than 50 patients with coronavirus symptoms, but they all came back negative. So far, there hasn't been a single confirmed positive case in the county.

“We hope it never comes, but we have to be ready. And we are,” Gruenberg said.

Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital, about 50 miles southwest of St. Louis, has made similar preparations. Dr. Sahil Goyal said he and his colleagues have treated some patients with COVID-19.

“We have seen a handful of patients, and so far, we have had good outcomes. And I think my colleagues, as well as the nursing staff, feel pretty confident about treating the patients,” Goyal said.

Salem Memorial and Missouri Baptist Sullivan’s stories are similar to many of the 39 Critical Access Care hospitals in Missouri and the 49 in Illinois. Those are federally designated and partially supported hospitals in rural areas that are deemed necessary to serve people that would otherwise have to go too far for basic services. They can have a maximum of 25 beds, must be at least 35 miles from the nearest hospital and staff an emergency room at all times.

While they are ready to treat coronavirus, the mandate to cancel all elective and nonemergency procedures is hitting these small hospitals hard. Those patients and procedures make up most of their revenue.

Tony Schwarm, president at Missouri Baptist Sullivan, said the federal relief packages have not done much for him or his peer hospitals.

“You might hear some of the funds that are being allocated to the hospitals, that won’t even come close to replacing the revenue that we’ve lost,” he said. “We have some tough days ahead of us, but we’ll get through it.”

Missouri Baptist Sullivan is part of a bigger hospital system and has access to additional resources. But many rural hospitals don’t have that safety net. 

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, a Republican from Cape Girardeau, is part of a 30-member delegation that is calling on Congress to do more for small hospitals. He said the first couple of rounds of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act were not enough.

“A provision that was highlighted in the CARES package was the Medicare-accelerated payment program, which is a loan, and that concerns the rural hospitals a lot, because the last thing they need is another loan,” Smith said.

Rural hospitals, many of which routinely struggle financially because they serve populations that are older, sicker and poorer, need more, said Smith. He is advocating a loan-forgiveness program if a hospital can show that repaying loans to cover coronavirus shutdown losses would put the hospital at risk of closing.

That risk is real, said Kasey Lucas, CEO at Salem Memorial. While he said his hospital is OK, some in the region aren’t.

“They were doing poorly when this hit, and it just made things worse. I mean, without saying names, I know a hospital that is teetering at this point and could probably go,” Lucas said.

Since 2010, seven rural hospitals have closed in Missouri and one in Illinois. An analysis of critical access care hospitals nationally by the research firm Guidehouse showed that 1 in 4 rural hospitals is in danger of closing — and that analysis was based on data collected before the coronavirus outbreak.

Hospital Association Says Expanding Medicaid Would Keep Rural Missouri Hospitals Open

By Feb 2, 2020
A sign announces the sudden closure of Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville.
SEBASTIAN MARTINEZ VALDIVIA | KBIA

When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed recently, it became the seventh rural hospital to shut its doors in Missouri since 2010.

In that same time frame, Illinois had two rural hospitals go out of business. The National Rural Hospital Association blames the difference on lack of Medicaid expansion. 

The association reports there are nine factors that can lead to a rural hospital shutting down, and being in a state, like Missouri, that hasn't expanded Medicaid is No. 1.

Hospitals get reprieve from cuts in some Medicaid reimbursements

By Apr 12, 2013

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, April 12, 2013 - Missouri hospitals are expected to avoid about $27 million in cuts in federal reimbursements.

The Obama administration's next budget eliminates about $500 million nationally in what’s known as disproportionate share payments, or DSH, to hospitals under Medicaid. These payments are made to certain urban and rural hospitals that treat large percentages of poor patients lacking health insurance. Ozark Medical Center in West Plains, Mo., was among rural hospitals concerned about the cuts. It was set to lose more than $600,000 in DSH payments, starting in the next federal fiscal year, beginning on Oct. 1.

Socially Distanced Carpet Squares: Here's What Schools May Look Like In August

By 18 hours ago
Students, such as these at Ashland Elementary School in St. Louis, will need to maintain a lot more personal space than they did back on Jan. 7, 2020, if schools reopen in August.
File photo | Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

There’s now a template for how in-class learning will look once schools reopen in Missouri. Complying with it all will require some complicated geometry.

The Missouri School Boards’ Association’s Center for Education published a nearly 100-page guidebook for schools on how to operate while navigating a pandemic. It calls for more cleaning and hygiene while eliminating or curtailing in-school activities like choir, recess and gym class, as well as many after-school ones.

Arts Leaders Scope Out The Shape Of Live Theater In A Pandemic

By May 7, 2020
Kranzberg Arts Foundation Executive Director Chris Hansen stands in the empty Grandel theater. The Kranzberg will soon start training hundreds of local arts professionals in its coronavirus safety protocols. [5/7/20]
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

Leaders of most St. Louis-area theater companies don’t know when they’ll invite audiences back for live performances again during the coronavirus pandemic.

But they’re plotting the shape of live theater in an environment where social distancing is paramount and ticketbuyers may hesitate to return. 

Kranzberg Arts Foundation has taken the lead, developing a comprehensive set of new protocols that could serve as a model for local performing arts organizations.