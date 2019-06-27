ArchCity Defenders Co-Founder, Law Professor Offer Analysis Of Missouri’s New Pretrial Rules

Missouri Chief Justice Zel Fischer in January announced coming changes to the state’s pretrial rules, which govern bail, detention and other practices directly impacting citizens accused of a crime.

The new rules, described by Fischer as “common-sense modifications” within a system that too often treats defendants according to their pocketbooks instead of the law, go into effect July 1.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio’s Rachel Lippmann discussed the implications with a local law professor and a representative from ArchCity Defenders.

Joining the conversation were Washington University School of Law’s Peter Joy, who is vice dean for academic affairs as well as the Henry Hitchcock Professor of Law and the director of the university’s Criminal Justice Clinic, and Michael-John Voss, co-founder and director of special projects for ArchCity Defenders.

Listen to the discussion:

