 ArchCity Defenders Co-Founder, Law Professor Offer Analysis Of Missouri’s New Pretrial Rules | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

ArchCity Defenders Co-Founder, Law Professor Offer Analysis Of Missouri’s New Pretrial Rules

By 22 minutes ago

ArchCity Defenders' Michael-John Voss (at left) and Wash U's Peter Joy joined Thursday's talk show.
Credit Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri Chief Justice Zel Fischer in January announced coming changes to the state’s pretrial rules, which govern bail, detention and other practices directly impacting citizens accused of a crime.

The new rules, described by Fischer as “common-sense modifications” within a system that too often treats defendants according to their pocketbooks instead of the law, go into effect July 1.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio’s Rachel Lippmann discussed the implications with a local law professor and a representative from ArchCity Defenders.

Joining the conversation were Washington University School of Law’s Peter Joy, who is vice dean for academic affairs as well as the Henry Hitchcock Professor of Law and the director of the university’s Criminal Justice Clinic, and Michael-John Voss, co-founder and director of special projects for ArchCity Defenders.

Listen to the discussion:

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Alexis Moore. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
Pretrial Rules
pretrial supervision
cash bail
Detention
Cash Bail System
Rex Burlison
Gloria Reno
Peter Joy
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

Public Safety Director, St. Louis Resident And Co-Founder Of Ben & Jerry's Talk Workhouse, Cash Bail

By Jun 14, 2019
Friday's show included the perspectives of St. Louis Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards (at left), Close the Workhouse representative Inez Bordeaux (center) and Ben & Jerry's co-founder Ben Cohen.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

On Tuesday a federal judge ruled that St. Louis jails cannot hold inmates simply because they cannot make bail. That decision came just one day before a press conference this week at City Hall, where Ben Cohen, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s, joined representatives of the Close the Workhouse campaign in urging city officials to shut down the Medium Security Institution, known as the workhouse.

Cohen joined Inez Bordeaux, who spent about a month incarcerated in the workhouse in 2016, on St. Louis on the Air for a conversation with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl. Ahl also spoke with the city’s public safety director, Jimmie Edwards, who gave his perspective on the condition of the workhouse, the cash bail system and related topics.