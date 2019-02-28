 Ashcroft Finds Hawley Didn't Improperly Use Attorney General's Office For Senate Bid | St. Louis Public Radio

Ashcroft Finds Hawley Didn't Improperly Use Attorney General's Office For Senate Bid

  • Missouri Attorney General and senatorial candidate Josh Hawley speaks to supporters at a campaign event in Chesterfield on Oct. 29, 2018.
    File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has ended an investigation into whether U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley used the attorney general’s office to boost his Senate bid, concluding there’s not “reasonable trustworthy information that an offense has been committed.”

Last fall, the Kansas City Star reported that two of Hawley’s campaign aides, Timmy Teepell and Gail Gitcho, advised and interacted with Hawley’s taxpayer paid staff. That prompted the left-of-center American Democracy Legal Fund to file a complaint with Ashcroft’s office about whether Hawley, a Republican, used the attorney general’s office to boost his Senate prospects.

Ashcroft, who can forward a probable cause statement to a prosecutor if his office believes that someone violated election law, began an investigation late last year. Ashcroft, a Republican, also asked Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat, for assistance, since the auditor’s office has subpoena power.

In a report released Thursday, Ashcroft's office said the documents that his office reviewed “only showed that the consultants assisted” attorney general employees “implementing Attorney General Hawley’s priorities.”

“It is not unusual for elected officials to develop priorities or conduct media interviews to communicate office-related priorities that may raise their public profile,” the report states. “Based on the documents my office reviewed, and the interviews conducted, I cannot say that there is reasonable trustworthy information that an offense has been committed. As such, I decline to issue a statement of probable cause and this investigation is considered closed.”

The report said Ashcroft’s office conducted interviews will 11 people. One person declined to be interviewed. It also said Galloway’s subpoena powers were “not needed in light of Attorney General [Eric] Schmitt’s willingness to provide documents that would normally be closed to my office.”

Spokespeople for Hawley and the American Democracy Legal Fund did not return requests for comment.

Galloway is conducting an audit of Hawley’s office, as is typical when a statewide official leaves office. Galloway spokeswoman Steph Deidrick says that work is ongoing.

Hawley ended up defeating Democratic incumbent Claire McCaskill by six percentage points in November.

Related Content

Clay’s influence in D.C. and Missouri grows with Democratic control of the U.S. House

By Dec 4, 2018
Democratic U.S. Rep. Lacy Clay talks with supporters Tuesday night at a Pasta House restaurant in University City. Clay easily defeated his 1st District Republican challenger Robert Vroman.
File photo I David Kovaluk I St. Louis Public Radio

It’s fair to say this past election cycle was bad for Missouri Democrats.

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill lost re-election. Democrats made no gains in either the Missouri House or Senate. And the party’s dismal showing in rural Missouri doesn’t bode well for future contests.

Election night felt different, though, for Congressman Lacy Clay. Not only was the St. Louis Democrat celebrating another term in the U.S. House, but his party is poised to take control of Congress’ lower chamber — giving the veteran University City Democrat more power and responsibility.

Politically Speaking: Rep. May expounds on her landmark state Senate victory

By & Aug 22, 2018
State Rep. Karla May, D-St. Louis
Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

State Rep. Karla May joins Politically Speaking to talk about her ouster of Sen. Jake Hummel in Missouri’s 4th Senate District.

May is a four-term Democratic lawmaker who represents a portion of western St. Louis in the Missouri House. Her roughly 5,000-vote victory — 20,204 to 15,137 — over Hummel was arguably the biggest statehouse surprise in the Aug. 7 primary. If May wins in November, she will represent St. Louis with Sen. Jamilah Nasheed. It would mark the first time that two African-American women have represented the city in the Missouri Senate. The 4th District also includes a small part of St. Louis County. 

We asked questions at the beginning of the year about Missouri politics — Here are the answers

By Dec 31, 2018
Former Gov. Eric Greitens' fall from office was by far the biggest political story of 2018 in Missouri.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

It's fair to say that Missouri politics may not see another year like 2018.

There’s little doubt that the past 12 months were historic, as Missouri saw the fall of a governor — and the election of a new U.S. Senator. This year also brought titanic political shifts throughout the state — as well as locally throughout St. Louis County — that could reverberate for a long time.

Primary election 2018: Statewide and St. Louis regional results

By & Aug 8, 2018
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

Missourians turned out to the polls Tuesday to reject the right-to-work measure, while St. Louis County voters ousted longtime St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch in favor of Wesley Bell and voted by a narrow margin to retain incumbant Steve Stenger for County Council executive.

St. Louis Public Radio has collected results for many of the key races in the St. Louis region. 

Politically Speaking: Recorder Of Deeds Michael Butler On His New Job — And St. Louis’ Future

By & Jan 29, 2019
St. Louis Recorder of Deeds Michael Butler
Ryan Delaney I St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Recorder of Deeds Michael Butler is the latest guest on Politically Speaking, where he joined St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum to talk about his first few weeks on the job.

Butler was elected to the citywide office in November 2018 after defeating longtime incumbent Sharon Carpenter in a Democratic primary. His office is responsible for issuing birth and death certificates, as well as filing real estate deeds.