Ashley Winters and Jia Lian Yang Join We Live Here Podcast as Hosts

The fifth season of the We Live Here podcast, coming this fall, will welcome new co-hosts Ashley Winters and Jia Lian Yang. The two have a shared passion for educating others and telling powerful stories.

“By uplifting the stories of everyday people, we are able to recall what has happened in the past, learn how people are responding in the present and look toward possibilities for the future,” says Yang. “This show helps listeners understand the lived reality of how policies and culture impact people across race and class in St. Louis.”

Yang is the co-founder of the St. Louis-based podcast Who Raised You, which focuses on stories about family and culture from the perspectives of people of color. The show won the Arts & Education Council of St. Louis’ 2018 stARTup competition. Yang has a community-service focused education with both a master’s degree in social work from Washington University and a master’s degree in divinity from Eden Theological Seminary.

Winters is a former St. Louis Public Radio news intern with a history of producing excellent journalism on issues of race and class. She won the 2017 Excellence in Poverty Journalism Award from Arch City Defenders and is nominated for the same award this year.

“As a St. Louis native who grew up in north city, south city and Ferguson I bring a uniqueness of having lived in polar opposite communities,” Winters says. This background and her bachelor’s degree in journalism, from Columbia College Chicago, have informed her deep understanding of the race and class issues that remain the focus of We Live Here.

Listen to the co-hosts and associate producer Lauren Brown in a special full-length introductory episode:

Former We Live Here co-host Kameel Stanley has taken a position at USA Today and former co-host Tim Lloyd has been promoted to St. Louis Public Radio’s senior producer of on-demand and content partnerships. As part of his new role, Lloyd will oversee production of We Live Here and expand the station’s on-demand portfolio with new podcasts.

Catch the new season of We Live Here in late October. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts, or listen at welivehere.show to get to know the co-hosts and associate producer Lauren Brown in a special full-length introductory episode available now.