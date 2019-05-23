Author Jason Reynolds Inspires Youth During Onstage Conversation At University City High School

Jason Reynolds is a prominent poet and author of middle-grade and young adult novels. He’s a National Book Award finalist and the author of such books including “Ghost,” “Long Way Down,” and “When I Was The Greatest.”

Reynolds recently sat down for an onstage conversation with Kameel Stanley, the former co-host of St. Louis Public Radio’s “We Live Here” podcast.

The Novel Neighbor bookstore in Webster Groves, in partnership with St. Louis Public Radio and University City High School, sponsored the event that took place at the high school. The conversation encompassed how literature and rap lyrics can inspire, encourage and celebrate today’s youth as well as and how they’re especially important for young African Americans.

Listen to extended excerpts of the onstage discussion including audience Q&A:

