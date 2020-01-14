 Author Miranda Popkey Owes ‘Topics of Conversation’ To Schnucks' Fried Chicken | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Author Miranda Popkey Owes ‘Topics of Conversation’ To Schnucks' Fried Chicken

By 30 minutes ago

Miranda Popkey feels that St. Louis helped lead to her "political awakening."
Credit Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

Miranda Popkey is a California native, and much of her debut novel, “Topics of Conversation,” is set in the state. But the novel has a St. Louis origin story. It’s while she was in the MFA program at Washington University that she wrote much of it. And it’s at Wash U that she realized it could be, and was, a novel.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Popkey joined us to discuss her novel. 

The novel’s focus on ideas over plot — and its sometimes “unlikeable narrator” — have drawn pushback from some readers, she acknowledged.  

Unlikeable, she said, “is a term that gets thrown around. But the narrator in my novel is judgmental and self-sabotaging, and she is true to, I think, the worst moments of my own personality.” She also makes an indelible impression. Popkey’s book was recently named one of January’s “20 must-read books” by Entertainment Weekly.

Popkey addressed a local acknowledgment in her book, which credits both “the QuikTrip on Kingshighway” and “the fried chicken at Schnucks.”

“There were a couple long nights of talking, and writing and revising,” she said. “We would be drinking bourbon and eating that fried chicken, and I don’t think that novel would have gotten written without that fried chicken.” QuikTrip, she said, sold her Lunchables at 3 a.m., which also fueled her writing.

After finishing her MFA, Popkey settled in Massachusetts, where her husband’s family is from. But her feelings for St. Louis, and good memories of it, went beyond appreciation for its late-night dining. 

Popkey said she even got involved in canvassing for progressive Annie Rice during her successful run for alderman in 2018.

“I really love St. Louis,” she said. “In a different scenario, in a different life, I would love to live in St. Louis. It’s a city that has such vibrant culture, and such possibility, and is also a place where I experienced a political awakening. I found a really strong base of political struggle here. There are a lot of people who are interested in changing the city for the better.”

Related Event

What: Miranda Popkey Book Reading

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Where: Left Bank Books (399 N. Euclid Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63108)

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
Miranda Popkey
Washington University
Left Bank Books
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

'Because My Life Is Not Exceptional': Chavisa Woods' Memoir Examines Pervasiveness Of Sexism

By Jul 17, 2019
Chavisa Woods is the author of "100 Times: A Memoir of Sexism" as well as three books of fiction.
Seven Stories Press

While many writers pen memoirs because of something particularly distinctive or unusual about their lives, the reason Chavisa Woods gives for writing hers is pretty much the opposite.

“I felt that it was incumbent for me to put this on the page ... because my life is not exceptional,” Woods, the author of “100 Times: A Memoir of Sexism,” said on Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air. “And I think when people hear that you’ve experienced 100 formative incidents of sexism, maybe the first reaction is, ‘Oh, I can’t believe that it influences your life so much.’ But I think when most women stop and think about discrimination, harassment, groping, sexual violence and also microagressions, you’ll see that you could easily compile [such a list]. ”

10 Books By Local Authors To Add To Your Summer Reading List

By Jul 15, 2019
Left Bank Books event host Shane Mullen recommends 10 books written in or about the St. Louis region.
Kae Petrin | St. Louis Public Radio

With summer in full swing, book enthusiasts are looking for poolside reads and plane trip entertainment. 

Authors from St. Louis and elsewhere in Missouri have written dozens of books released this year by major publishing houses. To learn about some of the most popular local reads, we turned to Left Bank Books, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. 

“St. Louis has a wealth of fantastic authors,” said Shane Mullen, who brings area authors to the indie bookstore for signings and readings. 

How An Influential And Flawed Psychiatric Study Changed The Course Of Modern Medicine

By Nov 12, 2019
EMILY WOODBURY | ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO

In 2009, New York Post reporter Susannah Cahalan suddenly experienced hallucinations, paranoia, seizures and catatonia. She was misdiagnosed for a month before she was finally treated for a rare autoimmune disease that can attack the brain, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis.

Cahalan has little recollection of this time in her life, but she investigated her experience and published the details in her 2012 book, “Brain on Fire: My Month of Madness.”

James Brandon’s Debut Novel About A Gay Boy In 1970s St. Louis Still Resonates Today

By & Sep 17, 2019
James Brandon is the author of "Ziggy, Stardust & Me."
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

“Soul Train” was on TV. Groovy teachers were teaching “Jonathan Livingston Seagull” to the high school English classes. David Bowie stopped by Kiel Auditorium to promote a little album called “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars.” Was there a more idyllic time to be a teenager than Creve Coeur in the early 1970s? 

For Jonathan, the protagonist of James Brandon’s new young adult novel “Ziggy, Stardust and Me,” it isn’t quite that simple. Sure, the music is incredible. But Jonathan is gay. And in St. Louis in 1973, that means intense and even painful therapy.

Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air included a conversation about the novel, which has its hometown launch party Wednesday evening. Brandon, a St. Louis native who makes his fiction debut with “Ziggy, Stardust and Me,” discussed his book as well as his personal journey on the show.