 Ballpark Village Opens Office Tower, Prepares For New Businesses Downtown | St. Louis Public Radio

Ballpark Village Opens Office Tower, Prepares For New Businesses Downtown

By Andrea Smith 1 minute ago

The St. Louis Cardinals and the Cordish Companies opened the PwC Pennant Building on Wednesday, the first completed project in the $260 million second phase of Ballpark Village. 

Cardinals team President Bill DeWitt III said finishing the office building is an exciting step forward.

“I’ve just been one of those kids like on Christmas morning recently. I just get excited to come down here and look at the progress every day,” DeWitt said. 

The 11-story office tower is named for its anchor tenant, PricewaterhouseCoopers. It’s the first Class A office building to open in downtown St. Louis since the Metropolitan Square opened in 1989. The building sits on the corner of 8th and Walnut streets, about a five-minute walk from Busch Stadium. 

Cardinals team president Bill DeWitt III and other business representatives officially open PwC Pennant Building in downtown St. Louis.
Credit Andrea Smith | St. Louis Public Radio

Along with PricewaterhouseCoopers, ButcherJoseph & Co. investment bankers has moved into the new offices. FOX Sports Midwest announced plans to move in this spring. Keith Butcher, managing partner at ButcherJoseph & Co., said they relocated because they outgrew their offices in Clayton and wanted to be part of the new developments downtown. 

“We moved here because of the DeWitt family,” Butcher said. “We trust them, we know them as a firm, and we know that they do exceptional things for this city. They're pretty darn good at baseball teams, and we knew they're going to be pretty darn good at building out this entire process.”

Cardinals team president Bill DeWitt III speaks at the PwC Pennant Building ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Credit Andrea Smith | St. Louis Public Radio

The $100 million first phase of Ballpark Village was completed in 2014 and added entertainment venues and restaurants across from Busch Stadium. The second phase began in December 2017 and is expected to be completed next year. 

The PwC Pennant Building sits at the corner of 8th Street and Walnut Street in downtown St. Louis.
Credit Andrea Smith | St. Louis Public Radio

Much of the new retail, entertainment, restaurant and living spaces are still under construction. Nick Benjamin, vice president of the Cordish Companies, spoke over the sounds of nearby backhoes at Wednesday’s ceremony. 

“Today's ribbon-cutting is the start of opening season for Ballpark Village phase two,” Benjamin said. “After thousands and thousands of hours working on a project like this, it's really gratifying to be able to walk through the front doors and to see the building alive with downtown office workers.” 

Benjamin said more than 90% of phase two’s retail space has been leased. 

Businesses coming to Ballpark Village include Onelife Fitness, Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse and Baseballism. 

More tenants will be announced throughout the fall, Benjamin said.

Follow Andrea Smith on Twitter: @andr3afaith

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Ballpark Village
PwC Pennant Building
Bill DeWitt III
The Cordish Companies
St. Louis Cardinals
Top Stories

Related Content

A familiar, small step forward for Ballpark Village

By Jan 19, 2011
(Rachel Lippmann/St. Louis Public Radio)

The city's Downtown Economic Stimulus Authority has restarted the clock on the construction of Ballpark Village.

Rooms With A View: Ballpark Village Expansion Is Rising Into Downtown Sky

By Mar 31, 2019
Construction of the second phase of the Ballpark Village development, across from Busch Stadium on March 28, 2019.
Mary Delach Leonard | St. Louis Public Radio

When Cardinals fans go to Busch Stadium this season, they’ll have a good view of a major construction project under way at Ballpark Village. A 29-story luxury residential tower, 10-story office building and 216-room hotel are rising into the St. Louis skyline, just across the street from the stadium.

The $260 million expansion of the Ballpark Village development is on time and on budget, said Nick Benjamin, vice president of The Cordish Companies, which is developing the site with the St. Louis Cardinals.

It takes a subsidy to raise a (ballpark) village

By Dave Drebes Aug 5, 2008
An enormous vacant lot has not inspired confidence that Ballpark Village will be the economic boost that was promised. 2008 300 pixels wide
Rachel Heidenry | St. Louis Beacon archives

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon: August 5, 2008 -  It's been a long and winding road to Ballpark Village, with still many miles to go. Eight years ago when the Cardinals owners first floated the idea of a new stadium, Ballpark Village was the carrot to win over a wary public. There was strong resistance to public assistance for a new stadium, and the Village offered the promise of a true economic boost to downtown.

After years of delays and frustrations, the owners announced a tentative new start, planting hope that the big dirt patch next to the stadium may prove fertile development ground after all.