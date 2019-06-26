 Bar And Restaurant Owners On St. Charles' Main Street Want Changes To New Liquor Ordinance | St. Louis Public Radio

Bar And Restaurant Owners On St. Charles' Main Street Want Changes To New Liquor Ordinance

By Nicolas Telep 54 minutes ago
  • Bars and restaurants on North Main Street in St. Charles are operating under new rules after the city passed a new liquor ordinance last year. Bar owners say it is unfair for the city to target businesses in the small area. January 25, 2019
    Bars and restaurants on North Main Street in St. Charles are operating under new rules after the city passed a new liquor ordinance last year. Bar owners say it is unfair for the city to target businesses in the small area.
    Nicolas Telep | St. Louis Public Radion

Just months after a new liquor law put into place stricter rules for bars and restaurants on North Main Street in St. Charles, some owners want the law changed or repealed.

The city council passed the new liquor law in September 2018, and the rules went into effect Jan. 1. Part of the law only affects establishments on the three blocks of North Main Street between Clark and Jefferson streets.

The law has proven unpopular with bar owners who feel the rules target North Main Street unfairly. City Councilwoman Mary Ann Ohms, whose first district includes Main Street, said she is planning to introduce an amendment to the law.

Under the rules implemented in January, bars and restaurants must generate half their revenue from the sale of food, not alcohol. Previously, there was a firm minimum of $200,000 in annual food sales.

Eric Sohn, general manager of Quintessential Dining and Nightlife on North Main Street, said his restaurant usually meets the 50% requirement, but it can be a problem for other bars in the area.

“I think it’s unrealistic for some of our neighbors,” Sohn said. “If you’re one of these smaller bars that’s known for selling cheap burgers and fries, it’s really hard to do.”

Additionally, the new St. Charles liquor law includes a punitive point system for bars and restaurants where infractions or crimes are committed, whether on North Main Street or elsewhere in the city.

For example, failure to train employees properly means a bar gets 1 point, serving an underage patron gains 3 points, and a homicide on-site results in 3.5 points. An establishment that accumulates 6.5 points in a three-month period has its liquor license revoked.

Tony Bethmann, owner of Tony’s on Main, said the point system goes “overboard.” He pointed out serving multiple minors gets a bar more points than a homicide and some of the infractions have nothing to do with alcohol.

Part of the new St. Charles liquor law only affects establishments on North Main Street between Jefferson and Clark streets.
Credit Mapbox, OpenStreetMap

“If your gutter is hanging down, over repair and maintenance issues to your building, they can give you points on your liquor license,” Bethmann said. “It’s just bizarre.”

The new rules aren’t the only thing owners are unhappy about. Sohn and Bethmann both said the public attention and media coverage of North Main Street has been bad for business. An earlier proposal, which did not pass, would have mandated bars stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m.

Even though that rule never went into effect, bars and restaurants still get calls asking if they’re open past 11 p.m. almost a year later. Bethmann said, for his establishment, sales between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. are down by about half.

Sohn said the ordinance targeting the three blocks of North Main Street is unlike any other arrangement he knows of in the state. He said the law is anti-business and he believes it will be repealed. Bethmann also wants the law to change.

“Just go back to the old rules,” he said.

Follow Nicolas on Twitter: @NDTelep

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Main Street St. Charles
St. Charles
Liquor
Top Stories
Mary Ann Ohms
St. Charles City Council
Eric Sohn
Tony Bethmann

Related Content

St. Charles City Council passes liquor ordinance, regulations on city bars

By Sep 25, 2018
Curtis Wilcoxen, a manager for Lloyd and Harry's Bar and Grill speaks to city council members about his oposition to the bill.
Chad Davis | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Charles business owners will now have to abide by new liquor laws.

The St. Charles City Council voted Tuesday night on a liquor ordinance for the city after months of debate and controversy. The law will establish several standards :

St. Charles bar owners suggest alternatives to 11 p.m. 'last-call' proposal

By Jun 26, 2018
St. Charles Mayor Sally Faith and St. Charles Police Chief Randy McKinley listen to bar manager Curtis Wilcoxen propose alternative solutions to an ordinance that would require many Main Street St. Charles bars to stop selling alcohol by 11 p.m. 6/26/18
Chad Davis | St. Louis Public Radio

Owners from Main Street St. Charles restaurants and bars met with city officials Tuesday to propose alternatives to a bill that would ban the sale of alcohol at most bars after 11 p.m.

The proposals included a possible new tax on liquor sales, new parking fees after 9 p.m. and more parking security to reduce crimes on Main Street. Others suggested that bars on Main Street should have to earn at least 60 percent of its revenue from food sales and no more than 40 percent of its revenue from alcohol.

St. Charles officials tweak proposed alcohol ordinance

By Aug 22, 2018
The St. Charles City Council meets to present the latest revisions to the proposed liquor ordinance to the public. Aug. 21, 2018
Chad Davis | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Charles city officials have changed the controversial proposed liquor ordinance, causing contentious debate at the Tuesday night City Council meeting.

Council members presented the revisions publicly, which included an update to the city’s 1975 liquor ordinance. That ordinance has required bars to earn either at least 50 percent or $200,000 per year from food sales for decades. The new proposal would mandate any establishment with a liquor license on Main Street, to earn no more than 50 percent of their revenue from alcohol sales and would remove the $200,000 option.