 On-Base Housing Complaints Down at Fort Leonard Wood | St. Louis Public Radio

On-Base Housing Complaints Down at Fort Leonard Wood

By 10 minutes ago
  • The Army has taken steps to improve maintenance quality and speed of repairs at on-base housing like this home at Fort Leonard Wood
    The Army has taken steps to improve maintenance quality and speed of repairs at on-base housing like this home at Fort Leonard Wood
    Jonathan Ahl | St. Louis Public Radio

Responding to a Department of Defense mandate that all military bases improve housing conditions, Fort Leonard Wood has hired more staffand made it easier for soldiers and their families to report problems. 

The base is reporting those changes have reduced complaints and sped up repairs

A national survey early in 2019 showed many problems with military housing, including mold, asbestos and electrical hazards. 

Fort Leonard Wood in the Missouri Ozarks, 140 miles southwest of St. Louis,

was not cited as one of the worst in the country, but still made changes in line with the national directive. 

Col. Eric Towns, who is in charge of all of the buildings at Ft. Leonard Wood, called quarterly town hall meetings where residents could voice concerns.

At the first meeting in February, 30 residents of the base’s more than 1,800 homes showed up. In April there were 15. This past week there were five.

“I believe the decline in attendance is at least in part because the residents have such a variety of other ways to get their concerns to me and to their chains of command,” Towns said.

Those other ways include a smart phone app provided by Balfour Beatty Communities, a private company that partners with Fort Leonard Wood to own and operate the houses.

Both the Army and Balfour Beatty hired additional staff to inspect houses, respond to complaints and make repairs.

Col. Eric Towns addresses the media concerning on-base housing maintenance improvements
Credit Jonathan Ahl | St. Louis Public Radio

Towns said the fort has always had good houses and services, but the national mandate has helped improve things.

“What has changed is the residents’ confidence that when there is something wrong with their house, the quality of the maintenance is going to be better,” Towns said.

Fort Leonard Wood is also making upgrades that are outside the directive from the Department of Defense. For example, they are replacing all window blinds, some 23,000 sets, with cordless versions.

“That’s to eliminate any choking hazard for young children living in these homes,” Towns said. “It’s about safety, and the kind of thing we need to do.”

At the national level, the Department of Defense is still working on a Housing Bill of Rights for all military personnel living on base.

At Fort Leonard Wood, Towns said they will not stop making improvements until every resident is satisfied.

Follow Jonathan on Twitter: @JonathanAhl

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

 

Tags: 
Fort Leonard Wood
Eric Towns
U.S. Army
Top Stories

Related Content

Fort Leonard Wood Adds Staff And Increases Communication To Fix Base Housing Issues

By Mar 21, 2019
Jonathan Ahl | St. Louis Public Radio

Soldiers and their families who live on base at Fort Leonard Wood will now have quarterly opportunities to express any concerns about their homes directly to the Garrison Commander.

And the staff that handles inspections and oversees repairs to the more than 1,800 homes at the base in the Ozarks will increase from three to five.

Those changes are the result of a national effort to review the quality of military housing and address concerns about delays in repairs.

Missouri High Schools Honor Graduates Who Join Armed Forces

By May 1, 2019
Steelville High School senior Caleb Dicus is honored at the event in Waynesville for his decision to enlist in the Army. More than 90 students from 12 high schools were recognized.
Jonathan Ahl | St. Louis Public Radio

Many high school students choose college as their destination after graduation, and receive lots of attention for that decision. A collection of high schools near Missouri’s Fort Leonard Wood wanted to bring that same recognition to students who join the military.

Commanding General At Fort Leonard Wood Looks To Serve Community While Fulfilling Army's Mission

By Apr 1, 2019
Maj. Gen. Donna Martin is the first woman and third African American to lead Missouri's Fort Leonard Wood.
U.S. Army

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Donna Martin is the first woman to be in charge at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri’s Ozarks. She took the post in August. Martin, 53, is also only the third African American to hold the position in the installation’s 78-year history.

In an interview with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl, Martin talked about a variety of issues including how she balances the responsibilities to the military and to the community that relies upon the base: