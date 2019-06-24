Bayer Faces Lawsuit From Missouri Buyers Of Roundup

Two Missouri law firms have filed a potential class-action lawsuit against Bayer, alleging the company violated state law in not disclosing the health risks associated with the weed killer Roundup.

The lawsuit is different from others because it seeks purchase refunds, not compensation for personal injury.

A California couple who were landscapers won a $2 billion judgment from Bayer in May after claiming Roundup gave them cancer. Bayer, which bought Monsanto-maker Roundup last year, is appealing that ruling. Other suits are pending.

A spokeswoman for Bayer declined to comment on the latest lawsuit, saying it had not yet seen the filing.

Don Downing, a lawyer with the St. Louis firm Gray, Ritter & Graham, said the Missouri case is different.

“Specifically excluded from our class are people who have claims for personal injury, meaning cancer,” Downing said. “This is an economic-loss class only."

The lawsuit was filed under the Missouri Merchandising Act, which is designed to protect consumers against fraud.

People seeking compensation because they believe Roundup caused them health problems would have to sue separately.

If the class action is certified and is successful, it could allow Roundup customers in Missouri, from homeowners who use a little around their yard to farmers who use it on hundreds of acres, to get a refund for their purchase.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified punitive damages.

Downing said in addition to money, he wants the company to be more direct with information to protect consumers:

“We definitely are hoping to send a message to Monsanto and other companies that produce dangerous products that they need to disclose the risks of those products,” Downing said.

