Bayer Faces Lawsuit From Missouri Buyers Of Roundup

  
    Bayer's widely used weed killer Roundup on a shelf in Home Depot.
    File photo | Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

Two Missouri law firms have filed a potential class-action lawsuit against Bayer, alleging the company violated state law in not disclosing the health risks associated with the weed killer Roundup. 

The lawsuit is different from others because it seeks purchase refunds, not compensation for personal injury.

A California couple who were landscapers won a $2 billion judgment from Bayer in May after claiming Roundup gave them cancer. Bayer, which bought Monsanto-maker Roundup last year, is appealing that ruling. Other suits are pending.

A spokeswoman for Bayer declined to comment on the latest lawsuit, saying it had not yet seen the filing. 

Don Downing, a lawyer with the St. Louis firm Gray, Ritter & Graham, said the Missouri case is different.

“Specifically excluded from our class are people who have claims for personal injury, meaning cancer,” Downing said. “This is an economic-loss class only."

The lawsuit was filed under the Missouri Merchandising Act, which is designed to protect consumers against fraud.

People seeking compensation because they believe Roundup caused them health problems would have to sue separately.

If the class action is certified and is successful, it could allow Roundup customers in Missouri, from homeowners who use a little around their yard to farmers who use it on hundreds of acres, to get a refund for their purchase.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified punitive damages. 

Downing said in addition to money, he wants the company to be more direct with information to protect consumers:

“We definitely are hoping to send a message to Monsanto and other companies that produce dangerous products that they need to disclose the risks of those products,” Downing said.

Federal Jury In Roundup Cancer Lawsuit Rules Bayer AG Owes California Man $81 Million

By Mar 27, 2019
Monsanto's widely used weed killer Roundup on a shelf in Home Depot.
File photo | Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

A federal jury in San Francisco has decided Bayer AG should pay $81 million to a California man who claimed the weedkiller Roundup caused his cancer.

The jury determined Wednesday to award California resident Edwin Hardeman $75 million in punitive damages and $5.9 million in compensatory damages. Hardeman, 70, used Roundup for three decades on his properties in Santa Rosa, California, and blamed the herbicide for causing him to develop non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer that affects the immune system.

The verdict comes before thousands of lawsuits against Roundup have yet to make it to trial. Bayer bought St. Louis-based Monsanto, Roundup’s manufacturer, last summer.

Bayer's CEO says company is set to 'vigorously defend' glyphosate

By Aug 23, 2018
Bayer says glyphosate is a key tool for farmers as they try to control weeds and produce enough corn and other crops to help feed the world.
File Photo | Adam Allington | St. Louis Public Radio

Bayer is gearing up for legal battles surrounding a Monsanto-developed weed killer. The German conglomerate has outlined plans to defend a key ingredient in Roundup, only days after starting to integrate the operations of the two companies.

Use Of Controversial Weed Killer Glyphosate Skyrockets On Midwest Fields

By & Christopher Walljasper & Ramiro Ferrando & the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting May 28, 2019

Farmers have been using the weed killer glyphosate – a key ingredient of the product Roundup – at soaring levels even as glyphosate has become increasingly less effective and as health concerns and lawsuits mount.

Nationwide, the use of glyphosate on crops increased from 13.9 million pounds in 1992 to 287 million pounds in 2016, according to estimates by the U.S. Geological Survey.