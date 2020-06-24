 Bayer To Pay Nearly $11 Billion To Settle Current And Future Roundup Cancer Suits | St. Louis Public Radio

Bayer To Pay Nearly $11 Billion To Settle Current And Future Roundup Cancer Suits

  • Monsanto's widely used weed killer Roundup on a shelf in Home Depot.
    Bayer will pay up to $9.6 billion to settle current lawsuits and will set aside $1.25 billion to address future cancer claims.
    File photo | Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

German biotech giant Bayer AG has agreed to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle tens of thousands of claims that its popular weedkiller Roundup has caused people cancer. 

Bayer bought Roundup manufacturer Monsanto in the summer of 2018. The settlement covers about 125,000 federal lawsuits filed against Monsanto that claimed that exposure to the product caused people to have non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a rare blood cancer. It also includes $1.25 billion to address potential future lawsuits from Roundup consumers who may develop the cancer.

Company officials had considered continuing to litigate Roundup cases but chose to settle because the costs of going to trial would exceed the settlement, according to a statement issued Wednesday. 

“Taking account of various options, I am convinced this plan provides a comprehensive, reasonable solution to the complex, contested issues presented by this litigation,” said John Beisner, a Bayer attorney. 

Bayer officials said the company will continue to manufacture and sell Roundup products.

Many lawsuits were filed after the International Agency for Research on Cancer, a group of global health experts, found in 2015 that Roundup’s key ingredient glyphosate could cause cancer. Bayer officials have asserted that Roundup is safe for consumers to use. 

The Environmental Protection Agency reaffirmed in January that the chemical glyphosate is not likely to cause cancer. A federal judge in California also ruled earlier this week that there wasn’t enough scientific evidence to support the state’s requirement to label glyphosate-based herbicides with cancer warnings. 

Trials for Roundup lawsuits in St. Louis were delayed this year to provide more time for lawyers to negotiate the settlement and to limit exposure to the coronavirus. 

Washington Lawyer Kenneth R. Feinberg handled mediation of the settlement between the corporation and 25 law firms. Feinberg also previously handled funds for victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on New York and Washington, D.C..

The settlement does not address more than 25,000 claims from plaintiffs who did not agree to be part of it. Feinberg told the New York Times that he expects those plaintiffs will eventually join the settlement. 

The settlement also does not include three lawsuits Bayer lost in the last two years in California, where juries awarded four people more than $2.3 billion. The corporation is continuing to appeal the suits. 

