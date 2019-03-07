 Behind The Headlines: Challenges Facing Public School Teachers In St. Louis | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Behind The Headlines: Challenges Facing Public School Teachers In St. Louis

Earlier this week, the local union representing educators who serve in St. Louis Public Schools began arbitration relating to its claims about pay discrepancy within the district.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will lead a conversation in light of that news, touching on challenges surrounding teacher compensation as well as other matters.

Joining the discussion will be SLPS Superintendent Kelvin Adams, Missouri NEA Legislative Director Otto Fajen and the University of Missouri-St. Louis College of Education’s James Shuls.

St. Louis Teachers Take Legal Action Over Pay-Discrepancy Claims

By Mar 5, 2019
Rici Hoffarth | St. Louis Public Radio

The union representing St. Louis Public Schools educators says half its members are being underpaid in violation of its contract.

American Federation of Teachers Local 420 will take their grievance against the district to an arbitrator beginning Tuesday. It’s seeking more than $10 million worth of salary increases and back pay for nearly 1,000 teachers and support staff.