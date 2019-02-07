Behind the Headlines: A Closer Look At Sunshine Law In Missouri And Illinois

This interview will be on St. Louis on the Air at noon Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will go behind the headlines to discuss what critics have called a “broadside attack” on Missouri Sunshine Law by state legislators.

Joining the discussion will be St. Louis Public Radio’s new investigative reporter, Beth Hundsdorfer, who will offer her insights into some of the processes, shifts and challenges involved in accessing public records in the bi-state region.

Have a question or comment about open-records laws? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.