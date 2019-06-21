Behind the Headlines: Missouri Abortion Battle, Tisaby Indictment and Kansas City’s New Mayor

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, guest host Jim Kirchherr of the Nine Network went behind the headlines to discuss multiple top news stories of the week.

St. Louis Public Radio reporter Rachel Lippmann first joined the program to touch on the future of Missouri’s only abortion clinic. Missouri’s health department has denied a license renewal for the clinic. Planned Parenthood of St. Louis will still be able to continue performing the procedure for now, according to a court order.

And, earlier this week, a former FBI agent who was hired to help with the investigation into former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens was himself charged. Investigator William Tisaby was indicted on seven felony counts that included multiple perjury charges.

Listen to the full conversation with Lippmann:

Brian Ellison, a host and contributor for NPR-member station KCUR in Kansas City, joined the latter part of the segment to discuss his city’s new mayor, who was elected earlier this week. Mayor-elect Quinton Lucas is a private attorney and alecturer at the University of Kansas School of Law, and he previously served on the city council.

Listen to the full conversation with Ellison:

