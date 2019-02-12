Behind the Headlines: More Questions – And Some More Answers – About Potential City-County Merger

This interview will be on St. Louis on the Air at noon Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The St. Louis Public Radio newsroom has been fielding a wide range of questions from listeners the past few weeks concerning Better Together’s recently unveiled proposal for a reunification of St. Louis and St. Louis County.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh and several STLPR journalists will aim to provide answers to a number of those Curious Louis queries that haven’t already been answered – and take additional questions from listeners as well.

Joining the live discussion will be political editor Fred Ehrlich and reporters Chad Davis and Jason Rosenbaum.

Have a lingering question or comment of your own about the proposed city-county merger? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.