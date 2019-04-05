Behind The Headlines: An Oral History Of The 'St. Louis Six,' From Slaughterhouse To Sanctuary

Two years ago this spring, six renegade steers who would later come to be known as Chico, Eddie, Houdini, Johnny Cash, Roo and Spirit took to the St. Louis streets. After escaping from a local slaughterhouse, the animals embarked on a winding journey, finally reaching their permanent home more than five months later.

Their story is the centerpiece of this week’s Riverfront Times, with Danny Wicentowski pulling together an oral history of the St. Louis Six that looks at the saga from multiple angles and at every stage.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Wicentowski went behind the headlines with executive producer Alex Heuer to remember the steers who took the city by storm – and the people who helped them find their way back to pasture.

Also participating in the discussion were Ellie Laks, founder of the Gentle Barn, and local rescue enthusiasts Adam Brewer and Kelly Manno.

Listen to the conversation:

