Behind The Headlines: The Path To Legalization Of Recreational Marijuana In Illinois

Earlier this week, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation that will soon make recreational marijuana legal in the state. The law takes effect Jan. 1, 2020, and makes Illinois the 11th state to allow recreational use.

They’ll discuss the leadup to the legislation, what makes Illinois’ route to legalization distinctive and what it all means for citizens.

