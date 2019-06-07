 Behind The Headlines: Updates Regarding Renewal Of Planned Parenthood's Abortion Clinic License | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Behind The Headlines: Updates Regarding Renewal Of Planned Parenthood's Abortion Clinic License

Juliana Hertel and Grace Hardison demonstrate against abortion restrictions during a Planned Parenthood rally in downtown St. Louis. May 30, 2019
Credit Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Planned Parenthood is awaiting St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Michael Stelzer’s decision on whether the center is able to renew its abortion clinic license.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jeremy D. Goodwin will go behind the headlines with health reporter Sarah Fentem to discuss developments in the case this week.

Listen to the full discussion:

