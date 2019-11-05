 Belmar Sees Opportunity In Discrimination Verdict Against St. Louis County Police Department | St. Louis Public Radio

Belmar Sees Opportunity In Discrimination Verdict Against St. Louis County Police Department

By 5 minutes ago
  • St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar speaks with a St. Louis Public Radio reporter at his office in downtown Clayton on Tuesday. Nov. 5, 2019
    St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar speaks with a St. Louis Public Radio reporter at his office in downtown Clayton on Tuesday.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar says he was surprised by a nearly $20 million verdict against his department for discriminating against a gay police sergeant.

“Without getting too much into a conversation about the verdict, yes, I was surprised by it,” Belmar said Tuesday “But I would say that we have to take a look at these things as an opportunity to move forward.”

A jury on Oct. 25 agreed with Sgt. Keith Wildhaber that the department had refused to promote him because of his sexual orientation, and that he faced retaliation after complaining. The verdict prompted County Executive Sam Page to promise “serious change” at the department. The chairman of the Board of Police Commissioners resigned, and the remaining members voted for an outside review.

Page has since nominated two new people to serve on the board, which provides civilian oversight to the department. Former Missouri Supreme Court Judge Ray Price would replace Roland Corvington, the departed chairman. Michelle Schwerin, an attorney at the law firm Capes Sokol, would take the spot currently held by Laurie Westfall. Westfall is serving on an expired term, as are the other three members. Page is expected to announce additional changes soon.

Belmar said he had not talked with Page specifically about what the county executive meant by serious change, but said the two were “on the same page.” Page has expressed confidence in Belmar, telling 5 On Your Side that “he is the right man for the job.”

“Leaders have a responsibility to lead through crisis,” Belmar said. “That is a basic tenet of leadership to do that. At some point, we are going to work our way through this. My mission, my demand, is that we are better off because of that when we get through that.”

The department has never faced a lawsuit from one of its own officers alleging discrimination, Belmar said, and “we want to make sure that it doesn’t happen again. And I think, again, we have the ability to do that.”

Belmar has already asked the County Council for an additional $100,000 to do more anti-bias training this winter, on top of ongoing education his officers receive.

“But training is not the only piece out there,” he said. “We talked about a diversity committee, we’re going to initiate that in the police department. We talked about an outside review by the Board of Police Commissioners, I think that’s important.”

He disputed the idea that it took a verdict against the county for the department to focus on its blind spots when it comes to discrimination, saying officers have always engaged with various communities.

“When you take a look at the track record on the police department of the way that we've approached issues like this, when you take a look at the diversity on this police department, especially regarding hiring. I think you would find that it is a very forward looking progressive organization,” he said. 

Follow Rachel on Twitter: @rlippmann

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Jon Belmar
St. Louis County Police Department
Sam Page
St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners
Top Stories

Related Content

Page’s Police Board Nominees Face Questions From The St. Louis County Council

By 15 hours ago
Attorney Michelle Schwerin, center right, and former Missouri Supreme Court Judge Ray Price, center left, speak with attendees after answering questions from St. Louis County councilmembers. Nov. 4, 2019
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar appears to have the support of the two nominees to the Board of Police Commissioners — at least for now.

Former Missouri Supreme Court Judge Ray Price and Michelle Schwerin, an attorney at Capes Sokol, answered questions Monday from all but one of the County Council members who will vote on their confirmation. That could come Tuesday if background checks are completed in time.

Former Supreme Court Judge And An Attorney Picked For St. Louis County Police Board

By Nov 1, 2019
Attorney Michelle Schwerin and former Supreme Court Judge Ray Price
Capes Sokol law firm, File Photo | Marshall Griffin | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page nominated two new members to the five-person Board of Police Commissioners on Friday. 

Page picked former Missouri Supreme Court Judge Ray Price and local attorney Michelle Schwerin. The lawyers are meant to replace Laurie Westfall, the widow of former County Executive Buzz Westfall, and Roland Corvington, a former FBI agent who stepped down from the police board earlier in the week.

The nominations still need confirmation by the county council. Neither nominee could be reached for comment Friday.

Politically Speaking: St. Louis County’s Policing And Politics Are Under The Microscope

By & Nov 1, 2019
St. Louis County police Chief Jon Belmar on July 24, 2017.
File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest episode of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio’s Julie O’Donoghue and Jason Rosenbaum take a closer look at some of the biggest political stories of the week.

Topping the headlines was turmoil in the St. Louis County Police Department after a jury awarded a nearly $20 million verdict to Sgt. Keith Wildhaber in his discrimination suit. That decision is prompting calls for sweeping change in one of Missouri’s largest local law enforcement agencies.

St. Louis County Officials Want Change In Police Leadership; Belmar On The Hot Seat

By & Oct 27, 2019
St. Louis County Police Department Chief John Belmar gives update on case involving to shot police officers
File photo | Willis Ryder Arnold | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and several county council members want an immediate change in police administration following a nearly $20 million verdict against the county in a discrimination lawsuit by a gay officer.

And one council member called on Police Chief Jon Belmar to resign.

Page released a statement Sunday that called for the appointment of new members to the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners. The commission is a civilian oversight board that reviews police department policies and appoints the St. Louis County police chief.

St. Louis County Police Board Chairman Quits As Scrutiny Of Department Grows

By Oct 28, 2019
Police Chief Jon Belmar (left) and Ron Corvington (right) in 2014
File Photo | Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

The head of the St. Louis County board that oversees the police department quit suddenly Monday, a day after County Executive Sam Page said publicly he was seeking to replace members of the panel

The board’s chairman, former FBI agent Roland Corvington, resigned without explanation in a text message to Page on Monday.