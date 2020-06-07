 Bi-State Receives Federal Grant 'Critical' To Metro Transit | St. Louis Public Radio

Bi-State Receives Federal Grant 'Critical' To Metro Transit

  • A MetroLink train
    Along with light rail, Metro operates bus and a paratransit services in Illinois and Missouri.
    File Photo | St. Louis Public Radio

The coronavirus pandemic is hammering ridership levels and the bottom line of Metro Transit. 

The organization that operates Metro says ridership is down 50% over last year. Bi-State Development adds that sales tax revenues that support the system are expected to be down 20% over the next fiscal year, which begins in July.

“The CARES funding is absolutely critical to the stabilization of transit and therefore the stabilization of the St. Louis economy,” said Bi-State President and CEO Taulby Roach.

The money will support the safe operation of the system during the pandemic.

Taulby Roach started as CEO and president of Bi-State Development in January 2019.
Credit Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

Metro Transit plans to improve cleaning on buses, trains, and other vehicles and purchase more personal protective equipment for workers.

The money comes as Metro continues to focus on rider safety during the outbreak.

“Whether that’s additional disinfectants. Whether it’s indeed doing the poly-carbonate shields, or asking the public, for instance as we are now, to wear masks on our system,” said Roach.

Metro is not alone in the age of COVID-19.

The pandemic is causing public transit systems throughout the country to adapt.

A commuter rail system in the Chicago area is reporting a 97% ridership drop.

New York City subways have been closing nightly so trains can be disinfected. It’s considered the first overnight subway shutdown since the service started in the early 1900s. The city’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is dealing with a deficit that could reach $8.5 billion.

Systems that are about the same size as Metro are also trying to find ways to keep many services operating. 

“We’re sharing information between different transit agencies about what is effective and what is not effective,” Roach said.

Metro has been among the first of those systems to implement measures to cope with the pandemic, according to Roach.

“One of the things that we did almost before anybody in the country is we started temperature screening of all our employees — 100% of them — including headquarters.”

Bi-State Development wants to finish fiscal year 2021 with a balanced budget, even with the drop in local sales taxes.

It’s too soon to determine if that will translate into service reductions or job cuts.

Tags: 
Metro Transit
Bi-State Development
Top Stories
coronavirus

St. Louis Transit Riders Now Required To Wear Masks, Bus Fares To Resume In June

By May 11, 2020
The 70 Grand bus stops near St. Louis University in December 2018.
File Photo | Kae Petrin | St. Louis Public Radio

Transit riders in the St. Louis region must wear masks while on trains or buses beginning this week.

The requirement is part of Metro Transit’s plan to make it safer for drivers and riders while resuming bus and train operations suspended by the coronavirus.

That plan also calls for bus drivers to start collecting fares again in June. But the union that represents bus drivers said it may not be safe by then to have drivers exchanging money with passengers — even if everyone is wearing masks.

'This Is A Daunting Adversary': Bi-State CEO Offers Update On Regional Transit Challenges

By Apr 16, 2020
A MetroBus operator gives a thumbs up while on the job wearing a mask.
Metro Transit

Early last month, many St. Louis leaders were celebrating what appeared to be a new level of regional collaboration around public transportation. Bi-State Development President and CEO Taulby Roach joined St. Louis on the Air to talk about new security strategies aimed at boosting Metro Transit ridership and overall safety and comfort.

But within a week or so of that appearance, the coronavirus pandemic had changed the transit agency’s focus in a big way. Instead of tweets encouraging commuters to choose public transit and regular “Passenger Profiles” sharing stories of folks doing just that, Metro’s communications began mirroring the urgent pleas of so many other entities in the region: Stay home — and off transit — if at all possible.

'We Had To Do Better': Metro Transit Leaders Discuss New Security Strategy

By Mar 4, 2020
Kevin Scott (at left) and Taulby Roach joined Wednesday's show.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

Taulby Roach has made the safety of the St. Louis region’s transit system a major focus since becoming president and CEO of Bi-State Development 14 months ago. Just last week, he and other area leaders gathered to mark the culmination of two years of study and planning aimed at improving safety on buses and light rail lines. They touted the creation of a four-prong “systemwide security strategy” aimed at reducing “the rate and perception of crime” on transit, among other commitments.

Bi-State also recently selected private security firm GS4 for a three-year contract, and has a new plan in place for a bigger police presence on MetroLink, as reported by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Roach joined host Sarah Fenske to discuss the latest developments in the agency’s safety efforts.

Bi-State Development Will Not Revive Loop Trolley, Transit Agency CEO Says

By Jan 24, 2020
Two trolleys sit in a garage as workers try to fix an electric problem during a week of test drives. June 8 , 2018.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

The quest to bring the Loop Trolley back to life under St. Louis’ regional transit agency has failed. 

Bi-State Development committee members on Friday declined to send to its full Board of Commissioners a proposal to temporarily take over running the trolley. Members of the committees challenged the plausibility and business sense of the proposal, a four-year management contract aimed at making the trolley self-sustaining by 2024. 

Taulby Roach, Bi-State president and CEO, said after the meeting that he does not plan to revise the proposal.