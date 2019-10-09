 Bill To Let College Athletes Make Money Gains Support In Illinois House | St. Louis Public Radio

Bill To Let College Athletes Make Money Gains Support In Illinois House

By Dusty Rhodes | NPR Illinois 50 minutes ago

Last week, when California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law allowing college athletes to get endorsement deals, he set off a wave of copycat legislation proposed in at least a dozen more states, including Illinois. 

State Representative Emanuel Chris Welch (D-Hillside) filed a bill to make sure Illinois keeps up. 

"If I'm a coach in California right now, this is an amazing recruiting tool, and I think it places them at an advantage in the recruiting arena. And so I'd like to make sure colleges and universities in Illinois have the same tool that California universities do,” Welch says.

 

Illinois State Rep. Emanuel Chris Welch (D-Hillside) filed a bill last week to that would allow college athletes to get endorsement deals. Welch played for Northwestern University baseball team.
Credit Matt Radick | Flickr

He wrote his bill to mirror California’s law, including the enactment date of January 2023, and views it as a matter of equity.

"When you see coaches and athletic directors and commissioners making millions of dollars a year, and they make it because of the student athletes, I think it's the right thing to do to allow student athletes to profit off their own names, their own likenesses,” he says.

He points to his own experience as a college athlete, playing left field for Northwestern University. He says he wouldn’t have gotten any endorsement deals, but he has a hunch the team’s star shortstop, Mark Loretta, would have.

"I think if the law in California were to stand, which I believe it will, and Illinois is not on par with California, we're going to have a hard time recruiting top talent like a Mark Loretta," Welch says.

Loretta, now bench coach for the Chicago Cubs, grew up in California.

Welch hopes to call his bill during the upcoming veto session. It has already attracted more than a dozen co-sponsors, and Welch says it’s “picking up steam.” He hasn't talked to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker yet to find out whether he would sign such a bill, but says early conversations with Pritzker's team have been “positive.” And Congressman Anthony Gonzales (R-Ohio), a former NFL wide receiver who played for Ohio State University, says he plans to introduce legislation that would make endorsements legal in collegest nationwide.

The NCAA has called California’s law “unconstitutional” and Bradley University President Gary Roberts, a former sports lawyer, has described Welch’s bill as “misguided.”

This story was originally published by NPR Illinois 91.9 WUIS

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
NCAA
Student Athletes
College Sports
Emanuel Chris Welch
Illinois
Top Stories

Related Content

East St. Louis Asked For $2.5 Million To Fix Flood Damages. It May Get Far Less.

By Kavahn Mansouri | Belleville News-Democrat Sep 27, 2019
The Illinois River as it crested in the flooded town of Grafton, just north of the confluence of the Illinois and Mississippi rivers in June 2019..
Derik Holtmann | Belleville News-Democrat

East St. Louis has asked the federal government for $2.5 million to repair damage from this spring’s floods, but could wind up getting only a fraction of what it wants.

The city is among two dozen local governments that have applied for $33 million in assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Five months after this spring’s historic flooding, they’re beginning to get an idea of how much they will receive as FEMA teams investigate their requests.

Durbin Bill Would Bolster Program That Aids New Doctors Who Work In Underserved Areas

By Kavahn Mansouri | Belleville News-Democrat Sep 5, 2019
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) talks about the Rural America Health Corps Act in Granite City. The bipartisan legislature would help bring medical professionals to areas like Southern Illinois by bolstering the National Health Service Corps program
Kavahn Mansouri | Belleville News-Democrat

GRANITE CITY — A bill in Congress aims to bring more medical professionals to downstate Illinois and other rural and underserved areas across the country.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, R-Illinois, visited Granite City on Thursday to promote legislation bolstering the National Health Service Corps program at the Gateway Regional Medical Center. The program has been sending medical professionals to underserved communities since 1972 and in turn helping those professionals by offering student loan debt forgiveness. 