For Blind, Deaf St. Louisans, Pandemic Adds New Challenges

Most people have become uncomfortable navigating public life in the months since the new coronavirus hit, but things are even more difficult for those who experience the world differently than the majority, such as blind people or those who are deaf.

Nick Silver is the owner of the Human Repair Shop, and he is almost completely blind. He started losing his eyesight at age four.

As a father of six, he has gotten used to challenges. But the mandate that parents offer e-learning at home proved difficult, mainly because the technology chosen by his kids’ school district isn’t compatible with the Apple screen reader he generally relies upon.

“Accessing their schoolwork on their Chromebooks was a bit of a challenge,” he said. “If they did have, say, an Apple iPad or a Macbook Pro, I could simply go into that system, press two buttons and access their entire system [via Apple’s VoiceOver.]”

Another big complication for Silver is his ability to exercise. He is a long-distance runner, and he typically runs with a guide.

“I actually haven’t run since February 20,” he said. “It’s kind of hard to socially distance while guide running.”

To cope, Silver purchased a treadmill for his basement. While he runs, he tries to focus on the treadmill’s digital display light to orient himself.

“That really came through in the thick of it, when I tried to focus on staying in shape and staying active, because I love running. It’s just what I do, but as I lose more and more sight, it becomes more of a challenge,” he said. “I also use the safety features on the treadmill. There’s a ripcord I can use to hold on to, and if I get too far back or if I get kicked off the treadmill, it will automatically stop.”

For Colleen Burdiss, coordinator for the deaf and hard of hearing at Paraquad, a nonprofit that aims to empower people with disabilities, the fact that most everyone now wears masks has made it difficult for her to have conversations. She is herself deaf, and she counts on lip-reading those who don’t sign. Most masks make that impossible.

Burdiss said that people using masks with a clear plastic lining has made reading lips easier. She advised those interested in receiving a clear mask to contact the Missouri Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, which is currently accepting requests from Missouri residents who are deaf or work with the deaf.

Overall, “Just be patient,” Burdiss said. “Sometimes [people] get very, very upset. They think that I’m not trying to pay attention to them, or they think that I’m making it up that I have hearing loss. And it’s like, ‘No, I apologize, I’m deaf. Could you repeat what you were trying to say?’ That’s just kind of how we navigate the world.”

She advised, “If a deaf person can’t understand you, maybe back up a little bit and pull your mask down so we can understand each other while social distancing.”

Silver and Burdiss joined host Sarah Fenske Monday on St. Louis on the Air. Burdiss spoke with Fenske via a sign language interpreter.

Hear the entire conversation:

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, and Lara Hamdan. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.