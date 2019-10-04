Bluewood Brewing, Taco Circus Among Sauce's October Picks For New Bars, Restaurants

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske talked with guests from Sauce Magazine about the latest additions to the St. Louis region’s food and beverage community.

Among the establishments that made it on this month’s Hit List are Taco Circus on the Hill and Bluewood Brewing on Cherokee Street. Joining Fenske to discuss the full list were Catherine Klene and Meera Nagarajan, Sauce’s managing editor and art director, respectively.

Bluewood Brewing (1821 Cherokee St., St. Louis) Sauce recommends:

Bluewood’s northeast IPA Day 1, which features a hazy body and juicy notes thanks to Amarillo and Citra hops

its Sanguine Orange, a farmhouse-style saison brewed with coriander seeds and orange zest

the Grapefruit Charlie’s Itch, a fruited IPA

Taco Circus (4940 Southwest Ave., St. Louis) Sauce recommends:

the tacos, burritos, salsa and hot sauces

macha salsa and the queso compuesto, cheese dip

a vegan taco with a textured vegetable protein similar to picadillo, along with cilantro and onion

the house margaritas, pina coladas and a spicy mezcal margarita

Mayo Ketchup (2001 Park Ave., St. Louis) Sauce recommends:

the Buffalo tostones, twice-fried plantains with buffalo sauce

a jibarito sandwich — which contains hearty portions of chopped sirloin or roasted pork — cheese, lettuce and tomato in between two supersize tostone “buns”

the pernil bowl — which comes with roasted pork — Puerto Rican-style rice and peas and fried plantains for scooping

Oliver Coffee + Flower Bar (7401 Hazel Ave., Maplewood) Sauce recommends:

assorted treats from local bakeries, such as La Patisserie Chouquette’s macarons and Cordial Bakery’s oatmeal cream pie

Oliver’s Tart Tonic, an espresso and tonic made with cherry juice and local Hello Juice & Smoothie lime juice

Charred Crust (105 S. Meramec Ave., Clayton) Sauce recommends:

the sourdough-based crust as a base for the sausage and garlic with charred tomato sauce

three meat sandwich, served with hot coppa, smoked turkey and shaved ham

the veggie, which comes with yellow squash, zucchini, oyster mushrooms, roasted red pepper, herb pesto and fresh mozzarella

Listen to the full conversation:

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan, Alexis Moore and Tonina Saputo. The engineer is Aaron Doerr, and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.